Ο x-factor ΒανΦλίτ και το ρεκόρ στα τρίποντα! (pic & vid)

Εντυπωσιακός ήταν ο Φρεντ ΒανΦλίτ, ερχόμενος από τον πάγκο και στη σειρά των τελικών.

Ο τριποντάκιας των Ράπτορς μέτρησε 22 πόντους (12 στο τελευταίο 12λεπτο) με 5 τρίποντα, ενώ κατέχει πλέον το ρεκόρ με τα περισσότερα τρίποντα από παγκίτη σε τελικούς.

Ο Φρεντ έβαλε 16, ενώ οι Τζέι Αρ Σμιθ και Χόρι έχουν από 15.

With 16 3PM in the #NBAFinals, Fred VanVleet recorded the most 3-pointers off the bench in a NBA Finals series. (JR Smith and Robert Horry held the record prior to this season with 15) pic.twitter.com/Es1VPpoHO5

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) 14 Ιουνίου 2019