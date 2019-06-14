ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑToronto Raptors

Ο x-factor ΒανΦλίτ και το ρεκόρ στα τρίποντα! (pic & vid)

Ο Φρεντ ΒανΦλίτ ήταν για ακόμη μια φορά ο x-factor των Ράπτορς, μετρώντας 22 πόντους στο Game 6, ενώ κατέχει πλέον το ρεκόρ τριπόντων για παγκίτη σε τελικούς.

Εντυπωσιακός ήταν ο Φρεντ ΒανΦλίτ, ερχόμενος από τον πάγκο και στη σειρά των τελικών.

Ο τριποντάκιας των Ράπτορς μέτρησε 22 πόντους (12 στο τελευταίο 12λεπτο) με 5 τρίποντα, ενώ κατέχει πλέον το ρεκόρ με τα περισσότερα τρίποντα από παγκίτη σε τελικούς.

Ο Φρεντ έβαλε 16, ενώ οι Τζέι Αρ Σμιθ και Χόρι έχουν από 15.

