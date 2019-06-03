Είδε τελικό κι αποθεώθηκε ο Ομπάμα στο Τορόντο (vids)

Ο Μπάρακ Ομπάμα εκτός ότι είναι εκ των πιο αγαπητών προέδρων των ΗΠΑ στην ιστορία, είναι και «άρρωστος» με το μπάσκετ.

Ο τέως πρόεδρος βρέθηκε στο Τορόντο για να παρακολουθήσει τον δεύτερο τελικό ανάμεσα σε Ράπτορρς και Ουόριορς και άκουσε τους Καναδούς να τον αποθεώνουν και να φωνάζουν «MVP, MVP».

Barack Obama got a standing ovation and an "MVP" chant in Toronto during tonight's #NBAFinals game. There isn't a stadium outside the US where Donald Trump could get anywhere near this applause. Actually, in most US stadiums he couldn't get this applause. pic.twitter.com/IsNd140lAe

— Adam Best (@adamcbest) 3 Ιουνίου 2019