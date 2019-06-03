ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ

Είδε τελικό κι αποθεώθηκε ο Ομπάμα στο Τορόντο (vids)

Ο τέως πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ παρακολούθησε το Game 2 των τελικών μεταξύ Ράπτορς και Ουόριορς. 

Ο Μπάρακ Ομπάμα εκτός ότι είναι εκ των πιο αγαπητών προέδρων των ΗΠΑ στην ιστορία, είναι και «άρρωστος» με το μπάσκετ.

Ο τέως πρόεδρος βρέθηκε στο Τορόντο για να παρακολουθήσει τον δεύτερο τελικό ανάμεσα σε Ράπτορρς και Ουόριορς και άκουσε τους Καναδούς να τον αποθεώνουν και να φωνάζουν «MVP, MVP». 

