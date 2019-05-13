Anne de Paula: Η «καυτή» κοπέλα του Εμπίντ που σκούπισε τα δάκρυά του (pics & vids)

Η εν λόγω σκηνή έκανε το γύρο του διαδικτύου, μετά τη νίκη των Ράπτορς επί των Σίξερς στο Game 7.
Ο Εμπίντ, αφού έκλαψε στον ώμο του Μαρκ Γκασόλ, στη συνέχεια έπεσε στην αγκαλιά της κοπέλας του, έξω από τα αποδυτήρια.
Πρόκειται για την Anne de Paula, η οποία είναι μοντέλο και κατάγεται από το Ρίο Ντε Τζανέιρο.
Ελπίζουμε μετά από τέτοια παρηγοριά, να ηρέμησε γρήγορα!
