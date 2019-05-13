ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑPhiladelphia 76ers

Anne de Paula: Η «καυτή» κοπέλα του Εμπίντ που σκούπισε τα δάκρυά του (pics & vids)

Ο Τζοέλ Εμπίντ αποκλείστηκε από τους Τελικούς της Ανατολής κι έπεσε κλαίγοντας στην αγκαλιά της κοπέλας του.

Η εν λόγω σκηνή έκανε το γύρο του διαδικτύου, μετά τη νίκη των Ράπτορς επί των Σίξερς στο Game 7.

Ο Εμπίντ, αφού έκλαψε στον ώμο του Μαρκ Γκασόλ, στη συνέχεια έπεσε στην αγκαλιά της κοπέλας του, έξω από τα αποδυτήρια.

Πρόκειται για την Anne de Paula, η οποία είναι μοντέλο και κατάγεται από το Ρίο Ντε Τζανέιρο.

Ελπίζουμε μετά από τέτοια παρηγοριά, να ηρέμησε γρήγορα!

Δείτε φωτογραφίες

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What a weekend! I always have the best time in Miami with @si_swimsuit and my girls

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Red carpet moment with @si_swimsuit last night

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What’s up Miami!!! We have landed!! Can’t wait to celebrate with my girls all weekend @si_swimsuit

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 is finally out, can’t believe it!! This shoot in Kenya was incredible, so many more images to come so get ready!! Now run and go get your copy!!!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Save the date: May 8th @si_swimsuit coming out!! (Photo from the 2018 issue in Nevis by @josie_clough). Africa next

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#24 Thank you guys for the birthday wishes, I had a blast! Very chill, spa day with my Mom, my lover and friends.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“We are still kids, but we're so in love, fighting against all odds”... HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my lover and best friend @joelembiid. You’re PERFECT! I love you!

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aries season is around the corner #bdaymonth

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s a good day to be happy #sundaymood

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s carnival week in Brazil! Have fun guys!! I miss home and the festivities. CARNA no Rio!! Ai que saudade!!! Divirtam-se com moderação, e dance muito

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On my way to the airport Going home for the holidays! Happy I ll be by the beach in the summer for a few weeks but I’m gonna miss my babe here #illbebacksoon #RioHereIGo

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m sooo ready for the summer back home!! NYC you’re too cold

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday at the @si_swimsuit Charity event with @bestbuddies. I had such a great time in Miami with these amazing people. Great souls and it warmed my heart

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Love this shot by @josie_clough for @si_swimsuit 2017. #bodypaint by @joannegair and her amazing team #tb

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good morning! Start your day with a smile

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Todays vibes

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One more from Miami last weekend w/ @si_swimsuit

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s cool to be kind

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kinda looks like I was dancing "Single ladies" (I was probably dancing Beyoncé in my head and @stevegripp captured it) haha

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Diga X! Yesterday at the @downtownmagnyc launch party. Happy I got to collaborate with @saks and customize a jacket handmade by me, now up to auction and all profits are going to @girlbeheard 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη ANNE DE PAULA (@annedepaula_) στις

Tags

