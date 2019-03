Ντάνκαν για Τζινόμπιλι: «Ήταν ιδιοφυία, έκανε πράγματα που δεν είχαμε ξαναδεί» (pic & vid)

All love from Timmy. #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/17iGVdbgat

"It's an honor to be here..."

Tim Duncan recalls his memories with @manuginobili during their 14 seasons together on the @spurs. #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/giSy6UO8tL

— NBA (@NBA) 29 Μαρτίου 2019