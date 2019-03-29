Απέσυραν την φανέλα του Τζινόμπιλι οι Σπερς (vids)

Για πάντα στον ουρανό του Σαν Αντόνιο θα βρίσκεται πλέον η φανέλα του τεράστιου Μανού Τζινόμπιλι. Ο σπουδαίος Αργεντινός μπασκετμπολίστας, σταμάτησε την καριέρα του πέρσι και οι Σπερς, στους οποίους αγωνίστηκε από το 2002 έως το 2018 αποφάσισαν να αποσύρουν τη φανέλα του.

It's official! No. 20 will live in the rafters forever.#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/7Hl2KaoOBX — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) 29 Μαρτίου 2019

"Thank you for being with me all along. I love you." - @manuginobili #GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/kfktlud7Vk — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) 29 Μαρτίου 2019

“Without Manu, there were no championships.”



Coach Pop thanks Manu for making him a better coach and helping the Spurs win championships pic.twitter.com/wPVXd43tq2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 29 Μαρτίου 2019

“You got no more hair now but you had hair back in the day. That was my favorite.” @tonyparker cracks jokes and thanks Manu ahead of his jersey retirement pic.twitter.com/SNC7dh5eGg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) 29 Μαρτίου 2019