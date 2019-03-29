Απέσυραν την φανέλα του Τζινόμπιλι οι Σπερς (vids)

Για πάντα στον ουρανό του Σαν Αντόνιο θα βρίσκεται πλέον η φανέλα του τεράστιου Μανού Τζινόμπιλι. Ο σπουδαίος Αργεντινός μπασκετμπολίστας, σταμάτησε την καριέρα του πέρσι και οι Σπερς, στους οποίους αγωνίστηκε από το 2002 έως το 2018 αποφάσισαν να αποσύρουν τη φανέλα του.
"Without Manu, there were no championships."
"You got no more hair now but you had hair back in the day. That was my favorite." @tonyparker cracks jokes and thanks Manu ahead of his jersey retirement
