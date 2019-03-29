Απέσυραν την φανέλα του Τζινόμπιλι οι Σπερς (vids)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑSan Antonio Spurs

Συγκινητικές στιγμές στο Σαν Αντόνιο στο ημίχρονο της αναμέτρησης των Σπερς με τους Καβαλίερς, καθώς οι γηπεδούχοι απέσυραν την φανέλα του Μανού Τζινόμπιλι.

Για πάντα στον ουρανό του Σαν Αντόνιο θα βρίσκεται πλέον η φανέλα του τεράστιου Μανού Τζινόμπιλι. Ο σπουδαίος Αργεντινός μπασκετμπολίστας, σταμάτησε την καριέρα του πέρσι και οι Σπερς, στους οποίους αγωνίστηκε από το 2002 έως το 2018 αποφάσισαν να αποσύρουν τη φανέλα του.

 

