Ο Ντράμοντ έκανε τα... πάντα για 4η σερί σεζόν και έγραψε ιστορία! (pics)

Ο σέντερ των Ντιτρόιτ Πίστονς έγινε ο πρώτος παίκτης του ΝΒΑ που έφτασε για 4η σεζόν στους 1.000 πόντους, τα 1.000 ριμπάουντ, τα 100 κλεψίματα και τις 100 τάπες!

First player in @NBA history to do this for four seasons.

@AndreDrummond has now eclipsed 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 100 blocks and 100 steals in the same season for the 4th time in his career, the most such seasons in @NBAHistory (since steals and blocks were first recorded in the 1973-74 season). #DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/DtywKzWh4M

— NBA (@NBA) 17 Μαρτίου 2019