Ο Ντράμοντ έκανε τα... πάντα για 4η σερί σεζόν και έγραψε ιστορία! (pics)

O Αντρέ Ντράμοντ έγραψε την δική του ιστορία στο ΝΒΑ καθώς έγινε ο πρώτος παίκτης που έφτασε σε ένα διαφορετικό και συνάμα... άπιαστο milestone. 

Ο σέντερ των Ντιτρόιτ Πίστονς έγινε ο πρώτος παίκτης του ΝΒΑ που έφτασε για 4η σεζόν στους 1.000 πόντους, τα 1.000 ριμπάουντ, τα 100 κλεψίματα και τις 100 τάπες! 

 

