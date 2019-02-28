Ομάδες και παίκτες του ΝΒΑ έμειναν... αποσβολωμένοι από το νικητήριο σουτ του «DW» κόντρα στους Ουόριορς και αμέσως... τιτίβισαν!

Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις τους

Aight now @DwyaneWade...don’t come down to Houston with that nonsense tomorrow night!! #OneLastDance — Chris Paul (@CP3) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

Please don’t retire @DwyaneWade — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

Wow Dwade — David West (@D_West30) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

One of the few times I've genuinely seen Dwade that surprised after a shot. And off one leg like Kobe hit on him for gw years ago. For him to do it in his last year. Nothing but respect.. #onelastdance — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019

This Is What He Does!!! Congrats @DwyaneWade for doing it once again #Legend pic.twitter.com/RL7YwF19f7 — Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019