Ομάδες και παίκτες του ΝΒΑ έμειναν... αποσβολωμένοι από το νικητήριο σουτ του «DW» κόντρα στους Ουόριορς και αμέσως... τιτίβισαν!
Δείτε τις αντιδράσεις τους
My man @DwyaneWade #lastdance https://t.co/BEqk4qA1bV
— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Respect, @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/OjdAWnPepH
— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
L3GEND! pic.twitter.com/rXhs2cxMTt
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Aight now @DwyaneWade...don’t come down to Houston with that nonsense tomorrow night!! #OneLastDance
— Chris Paul (@CP3) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Please don’t retire @DwyaneWade
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
A legend with a legendary shot!!! #flash @DwyaneWade https://t.co/7lUgDIDo5e
— Goran Dragić (@Goran_Dragic) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
Wow Dwade
— David West (@D_West30) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
One of the few times I've genuinely seen Dwade that surprised after a shot. And off one leg like Kobe hit on him for gw years ago. For him to do it in his last year. Nothing but respect.. #onelastdance
— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
#flash https://t.co/SQlH2BM8Db
— Beno Udrih (@BenoUdrih1) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
This Is What He Does!!!
Congrats @DwyaneWade for doing it once again #Legend pic.twitter.com/RL7YwF19f7
— Mike Miller (@MikeMiller_13) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
You not playing fair bro... ICONIC @DwyaneWade #OneLastDance https://t.co/GMGEPytJRA
— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019
The joy that basketball can bring summed up in one picture. Thank you, @DwyaneWade pic.twitter.com/ibzT07pwYc
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2019