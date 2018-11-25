Γκέι εκθέτει τον Χάουαρντ και ισχυρίζεται ότι ήταν το αγόρι του! (pics& vids)

Το ενδιαφέρον μονοπωλεί στο ΝΒΑ τις τελευταίες ώρες ο παίκτης των Ουίζαρντς, για τους λάθος λόγους.

Ένας άνδρας με το όνομα Masin Elije ισχυρίζεται πως διατηρούσε σχέση με τον Χάουαρντ και τον κατηγορεί για λεκτική επίθεση και σοβαρές απειλές για τη ζωή του.

Στο στόχαστρο μπήκαν ακόμα οι Ουίζαρντς και ο πάστορας του 32χρονου παίκτη, τους οποίους υποστηρίζει ότι ειδοποίησε, αλλά τον απείλησαν εξίσου.

Ο Masin Elije εκθέτει τον Χάουαρντ και το περιβάλλον του με ηχητικά αποσπάσματα στο twitter και στο instagram του και αναφέρει πως η μεριά του παίκτη του προσέφερε χρήματα και τον ανάγκαζε να υπογράψει συμφωνητικό για να μην «σπάσει» την σιωπή του. Επίσης, τον κατηγορεί ότι τον απάτησε με μια τρανσέξουαλ το διάστημα που ήταν μαζί.

Ο Masin Elije τονίζει πως δεν δημοσιοποίησε το θέμα ούτε για τη φήμη - αφού ο Χάουαρντ «δεν είναι ούτε Κόμπι, ούτε ΛεΜπρόν, ούτε Τζόρνταν» - ούτε για να θίξει τις σεξουαλικές του προτιμήσεις, αλλά για να δει ο κόσμος πόσο σκληρός και άκαρδος είναι.

Η πλευρά του παίκτη δεν έχει αντιδράσει ακόμα και αναμένονται νεότερα στην εξέλιξη της υπόθεσης.

So this is how that damn conversation went. Typical guy, LYING. I didn’t mind cheating but you’re “allegedly” at transgender SEX PARTIES sticking your penis in everyone raw? Okay Magic Johnson 2.0 with amnesia pic.twitter.com/xbshh9obWT — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

My relationship with Dwight pretty much was over in my eyes, especially after he threatened to “beat the sh*t out of me” of course I’m mouthy and threatened him back and said harsh things. — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

SO THIS IS WHERE THE STORY BEGINS.... So one day, I started getting private calls, I was told that it was Dwight, I entertained a couple conversations but turns out IT WAS NOT DWIGHT! — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

I began to be STALKED and harassed by this person FOR DAYS. They even called from Russia pic.twitter.com/0xxp562Wnb — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Calvin works for Dwight and Calvin begun to get irate, disrespectful and homophobic as I continued to deny his “hush money” and said I wasn’t signing the NDA! He tried to insult my intelligence telling me Dwight doesn’t know me and “I never spoke to dwight” Despite me meeting him pic.twitter.com/UksdSj4np2 — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

(Allegedly) Calvin and Dwight’s camp begun to tell me things like “we know where you’re at” “we are watching you” “we saw what building you came out of” and even went as deep to telling me “You gon find a new residence” pic.twitter.com/ulIaYOEPDC — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

This morning I woke up to a text, stating “you’re a dead man walking and you’re playing with fire” I have no idea who sent it but I found out from a reliable source Calvin is (Allegedly) a dangerous person and a hypocrite. — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

I want you guys to know, I have already contacted police but if anything shall happen to ME, this is the truth, here is my proof and I don’t want you guys to ever stop fighting for ME and what is right! Dwight Howard is heartless and has the power to stop all this, but he WONT! — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

It’s sad people will assume you’re doing shit for “fame” when I been lit, I been that nigga on and offline. Dwight ain’t no Kobe, he ain’t MJ, he ain’t LeBron he ain’t even KD. I liked him for who he was and he allowed his people to threaten and disrespect me. Period — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Bcus in my GUT, I had a feeling that eventually he would do me the same way he did his other ex’s and my main priority was ME. You always gotta have your own back FIRST and look what happened his PASTOR is threatening my life, someone who is supposed to encourage and uplift. https://t.co/3CaRWyubRz — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

He’s going to say that he had no idea his team was doing this to me, or he’s going to try to sue me and me and my lawyers defense will be “Truth” because I have TONS of other evidence I knew better to upload to Twitter. https://t.co/TVNdZ03Pgw — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018

Yes, he can open doors for so many other athletes who feel like they have to hide who they are. Your talents have nothing to do with ya sexuality! I know its hard being true to yourself but its heartless standing by allowing people to make fun of someone for shit you do yourself https://t.co/A1eeFTZL21 — Masin Elijè (@MasinElije) 25 Νοεμβρίου 2018