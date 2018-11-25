ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑWashington Wizards
Γκέι εκθέτει τον Χάουαρντ και ισχυρίζεται ότι ήταν το αγόρι του! (pics& vids)

Ακόμα ένα σκάνδαλο με παίκτη ΝΒΑ, καθώς ο Ντουάιτ Χάουαρντ έρχεται αντιμέτωπος με βαριές κατηγορίες από φερόμενη πρώην σχέση του.

Το ενδιαφέρον μονοπωλεί στο ΝΒΑ τις τελευταίες ώρες ο παίκτης των Ουίζαρντς, για τους λάθος λόγους.

Ένας άνδρας με το όνομα Masin Elije ισχυρίζεται πως διατηρούσε σχέση με τον Χάουαρντ και τον κατηγορεί για λεκτική επίθεση και σοβαρές απειλές για τη ζωή του.

Στο στόχαστρο μπήκαν ακόμα οι Ουίζαρντς και ο πάστορας του 32χρονου παίκτη, τους οποίους υποστηρίζει ότι ειδοποίησε, αλλά τον απείλησαν εξίσου.

Ο Masin Elije εκθέτει τον Χάουαρντ και το περιβάλλον του με ηχητικά αποσπάσματα στο twitter και στο instagram του και αναφέρει πως η μεριά του παίκτη του προσέφερε χρήματα και τον ανάγκαζε να υπογράψει συμφωνητικό για να μην «σπάσει» την σιωπή του. Επίσης, τον κατηγορεί ότι τον απάτησε με μια τρανσέξουαλ το διάστημα που ήταν μαζί.

Ο Masin Elije τονίζει πως δεν δημοσιοποίησε το θέμα ούτε για τη φήμη - αφού ο Χάουαρντ «δεν είναι ούτε Κόμπι, ούτε ΛεΜπρόν, ούτε Τζόρνταν» - ούτε για να θίξει τις σεξουαλικές του προτιμήσεις, αλλά για να δει ο κόσμος πόσο σκληρός και άκαρδος είναι.

Η πλευρά του παίκτη δεν έχει αντιδράσει ακόμα και αναμένονται νεότερα στην εξέλιξη της υπόθεσης.

