Συνεχίζει στη G League ο Στέρλινγκ Μπράουν (pic)

Ο 28άχρονος σούτινγκ γκαρντ έχει 2.1 πόντους, 1.4 ριμπάουντ και 0.3 ασίστ μ.ό. σε 7 αγώνες με τους Μπακς στη regular season και τα «Ελάφια» ενημέρωσαν ότι θα παίξει στην αναπτυξιακή λίγκα με τη θυγατρική ομάδα τους.

The Bucks have assigned Sterling Brown to the @WisconsinHerd.

Brown and teammate Christian Wood will be in uniform tonight (7 p.m. CT) for the Herd (1-2) as they take on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2-1) at Menomonie Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Wis. pic.twitter.com/7OfrdYTzPG

— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) 14 Νοεμβρίου 2018