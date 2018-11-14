Συνεχίζει στη G League ο Στέρλινγκ Μπράουν (pic)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks
Ο Στέρλινγκ Μπράουν... υποβιβάστηκε στους Ουισκόνσιν Χερντ, τη θυγατρική ομάδα των Μπακς.  

Ο 28άχρονος σούτινγκ γκαρντ έχει 2.1 πόντους, 1.4 ριμπάουντ και 0.3 ασίστ μ.ό. σε 7 αγώνες με τους Μπακς στη regular season και τα «Ελάφια» ενημέρωσαν ότι θα παίξει στην αναπτυξιακή λίγκα με τη θυγατρική ομάδα τους.

