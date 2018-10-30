Αλλάζει το πρόγραμμα της επόμενης σεζόν του ΝΒΑ λόγω Mundobasket (pic)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Η διεξαγωγή του Παγκοσμίου Κυπέλλου στην Κίνα το 2019 (31/08-15/09) αλλάζει τα πλάνα της κορυφαίας λίγκας του πλανήτη.

Όπως ενημέρωσε ο δημοσιογράφος του «The Ringer», Κέβιν Ο' Κόνορ, το ΝΒΑ θα μεταθέσει την έναρξή του μια εβδομάδα μετά την προγραμματισμένη, και θα κάνει πρεμιέρα στις 22 Οκτωβρίου. Συνεπώς, και τα playoffs θα γίνουν μια εβδομάδα αργότερα.

Η διεξαγωγή του Mundobasket 2019 έπαιξε ρόλο σε αυτή την απόφαση.

