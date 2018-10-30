Αλλάζει το πρόγραμμα της επόμενης σεζόν του ΝΒΑ λόγω Mundobasket (pic)

Όπως ενημέρωσε ο δημοσιογράφος του «The Ringer», Κέβιν Ο' Κόνορ, το ΝΒΑ θα μεταθέσει την έναρξή του μια εβδομάδα μετά την προγραμματισμένη, και θα κάνει πρεμιέρα στις 22 Οκτωβρίου. Συνεπώς, και τα playoffs θα γίνουν μια εβδομάδα αργότερα.

Η διεξαγωγή του Mundobasket 2019 έπαιξε ρόλο σε αυτή την απόφαση.

The 2019-20 NBA season will move back one week next year and begin October 22, per league sources. This means the playoffs will also begin a week later. The change is to prevent opening night from occurring too early moving forward each year. The FIBA World Cup was also a factor.

— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) 29 Οκτωβρίου 2018