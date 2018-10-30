Τρελάθηκαν οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ με το φοβερό ρεκόρ του Τόμπσον! (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑGolden State Warriors
Όπως ήταν... αναμενόμενο μετά το ρεκόρ με τα 14 τρίποντα του Κλέι Τόμπσον, το twitter πήρε... φωτιά από τις εκδηλώσεις θαυμασμού των παικτών του ΝΒΑ.

Ο Αζάια Τόμας έκανε λόγο για «τον καλύτερο σουτέρ... ever», τον Μάνου Τζινόμπιλι να λέει «αλήθεια τώρα Κλέι;» και άλλα πολλά και ωραία tweets! 

Δείτε τι έγινε στο... twitter λίγο μετά το ρεκόρ του Τόμπσον!

