Τρελάθηκαν οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ με το φοβερό ρεκόρ του Τόμπσον! (pics)

Ο Αζάια Τόμας έκανε λόγο για «τον καλύτερο σουτέρ... ever», τον Μάνου Τζινόμπιλι να λέει «αλήθεια τώρα Κλέι;» και άλλα πολλά και ωραία tweets!

Δείτε τι έγινε στο... twitter λίγο μετά το ρεκόρ του Τόμπσον!

Klay Thompson is the best shooter EVER! #YeahiSaidIt — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018

@KlayThompson hot as fish grease @NBA record halfway thru 3 14/24 3fg keep shootin #history — Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018

52 points in 26'?? Really Klay?

14/24 from 3. Nuts!! — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018

When you open twitter and see that Klay Thompson hit 14 threes pic.twitter.com/cTQT4rgd1y — Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018

Ayyyy Klay Thompson outchea trippin — Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018

@KlayThompson going crazy — Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018

@StephenCurry30 and @KlayThompson you guys are ruining the game lol smh — Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018