Τρελάθηκαν οι παίκτες του ΝΒΑ με το φοβερό ρεκόρ του Τόμπσον! (pics)

Ο Αζάια Τόμας έκανε λόγο για «τον καλύτερο σουτέρ... ever», τον Μάνου Τζινόμπιλι να λέει «αλήθεια τώρα Κλέι;» και άλλα πολλά και ωραία tweets!
Δείτε τι έγινε στο... twitter λίγο μετά το ρεκόρ του Τόμπσον!
Klay Thompson is the best shooter EVER! #YeahiSaidIt
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018
@KlayThompson hot as fish grease @NBA record halfway thru 3 14/24 3fg keep shootin #history
— Jason Terry (@jasonterry31) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018
52 points in 26'?? Really Klay?
14/24 from 3. Nuts!!
— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018
— Cole Aldrich (@colea45) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018
When you open twitter and see that Klay Thompson hit 14 threes pic.twitter.com/cTQT4rgd1y
— Nikola Vucevic (@NikolaVucevic) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018
Ayyyy Klay Thompson outchea trippin
— Sean Kilpatrick Jr (@SeanKilpatrick) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018
@KlayThompson going crazy
— Marreese Speights (@Mospeights16) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018
@StephenCurry30 and @KlayThompson you guys are ruining the game lol smh
— Zaza Pachulia (@zaza27) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018
@KlayThompson u just gone steal my swag and hit 14threes... its the headband and beard for sure! CONGRATS BRO pic.twitter.com/6tZ4qM2K8P
— Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee) 30 Οκτωβρίου 2018