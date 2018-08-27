«Gracias Manu»! (pics & vids)

Στα 41 του χρόνια και μετά από 16 χρόνια στους Σπερς, ο Αργεντινός γκαρντ αποφάσισε να βάλει τους τίτλους τέλους στην καριέρα του.

Πλήθος παικτών και σύλλογοι παγκοσμίως «βγάζουν» το καπέλο στον τέσσερις φορές πρωταθλητή του ΝΒΑ με τα «σπιρούνια», με τον Ντιρκ Νοβίτσκι να αναφέρει πως η επόμενη... στάση του Τζινόμπιλι είναι το «Hall of Fame».

THANK YOU For Teaching Me What It’s Like To Be A Real PRO On And Off The Court @manuginobili The Game Will Miss You & Forever Remember You!! pic.twitter.com/ahWJxait4r — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

@manuginobili , you were the main person I looked at when deciding I was gonna be a 6th man for good. Your style, talent, competitiveness, and will to win will be truly missed. Nothing but respect! #best6thman pic.twitter.com/gHsjX9yPvY — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

THANK YOU for absolutely everything you have done for basketball. A role model for all of us that love this wonderful sport. Fortunate to have shared locker room with you the last 2 years.#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/HBJDvjIw2j — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Only played against @manuginobili for 1 year, but watching from afar, I’ve always appreciated your competitive nature ✊ — kuz (@kylekuzma) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Hell of a ride Manu Thanks for giving the game so much and inspiring so many! — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Ci sei stato all’inizio, ci sei stato nel momento più alto... grazie di tutto. Per me sarai sempre un idolo! You were by my side at the beginning, you were by my side in the brighter moment... thanks for all. You’ll be my idol forever! @manuginobili pic.twitter.com/rVPQMyUjVV — Marco Belinelli (@marcobelinelli) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

And for 16 years, we were fortunate to watch a legend compete at the highest level. Thank you, Manu, for a career that inspired millions of people around the world. —Adam (2/2) — NBA (@NBA) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Congrats @manuginobili on an amazing career. Great player. Fierce competitor. Winner. Next stop: HOF — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) 27 Αυγούστου 2018

Siempre serás el jugador que me inspiró para jugar a este maravilloso deporte @manuginobili #graciasManu #5 pic.twitter.com/hrNaBGVI8f — Rudy Fernandez (@rudy5fernandez) 27 Αυγούστου 2018