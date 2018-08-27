«Gracias Manu»! (pics & vids)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Συμπαίκτες, αντίπαλοι και ομάδες από όλο τον κόσμο αποχαιρετούν τον Μανού Τζινόμπιλι, ο οποίος αποφάσισε να «κρεμάσει» τα παπούτσια του.

Στα 41 του χρόνια και μετά από 16 χρόνια στους Σπερς, ο Αργεντινός γκαρντ αποφάσισε να βάλει τους τίτλους τέλους στην καριέρα του.

Πλήθος παικτών και σύλλογοι παγκοσμίως «βγάζουν» το καπέλο στον τέσσερις φορές πρωταθλητή του ΝΒΑ με τα «σπιρούνια», με τον Ντιρκ Νοβίτσκι να αναφέρει πως η επόμενη... στάση του Τζινόμπιλι είναι το «Hall of Fame».

