Τέλος το μπάσκετ για ΝΒΑer 25 ετών!

Ο Πι Τζέι Χέρστον πήρε την δύσκολη απόφαση να σταματήσει την καριέρα του στο μπάσκετ σε ηλικία 25 ετών.
Ο πρώην παίκτης των Χόρνετς με ανάρτηση του στο instagram ανέφερε πως η υγεία του είναι το πιο σημαντικό πράγμα, ενώ τόνισε πως δεν μπορεί να προσφέρει κάτι άλλο στο άθλημα.
Έπαιξε σε 111 παιχνίδια στην κορυφαία λίγκα του μετρώντας 6 πόντους και 2,4 ριμπάουντ ανά ματς.
Today is probably one of the saddest days of my life as I decide to walk away from basketball. Thank you to my true fans, supporters, family, friends, and most importantly, the haters. I’ve done things with this game that I never imagined myself doing. This young kid from the East side of Greensboro never imagined playing against the greatest, going to the best college on this earth, and playing with some of the best coaches and teammates ever. I’m highly blessed and hopefully I can still give my gift to the youth and give them a path to greatness. At this point in my life, I feel I don’t have anymore to prove to anyone that has not been at the highest level. My passion for the game will always be there and I will forever stick around the game of basketball, I just feel that health is my best choice right now and being healthy is way too important. Again, thank you to everyone that stuck with me throughout all of these years, I love you all