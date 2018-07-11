ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑSan Antonio Spurs
Μπέρτανς: «Τη καρδιά και τη ψυχή μου για τους Σπερς»! (pics)

Οι Σπερς ενημέρωσαν επίσημα ότι ο Ντάβις Μπέρτανς υπέγραψε το νέο συμβόλαιό του.  

Ο Λετονός παίκτης συμφώνησε τις προηγούμενες ημέρες με τα «σπιρούνια» για νέο συμβόλαιο και σήμερα οι Τεξανοί επισημοποίησαν την παραμονή του.

Ο 25χρονος φόργουορντ/σέντερ των Σπερς είχε κατά μέσο όρο φέτος 5.9 πόντους και 2.0 ριμπάουντ σε 77 παιχνίδια.

«Με χαρά ανακοινώνω ότι θα μείνω στο Σαν Αντόνιο για τουλάχιστον δυο χρόνια. Ευχαριστώ τους Σπερς για την εμπιστοσύνη και υπόσχομαι ότι θα δώσω και τη καρδιά και τη ψυχή μου για να βοηθήσω αυτή την ομάδα» ήταν το μήνυμά του στο Instagram.

