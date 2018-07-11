Μπέρτανς: «Τη καρδιά και τη ψυχή μου για τους Σπερς»! (pics)

Happy to say that I’m staying in San Antonio for at least 2 more years. Thanks to @spurs for putting the trust in me and I can promise that I will pour my heart and soul to help this team win! Can’t wait for the new season. ... And of course big thanks to my family and friends and fans for the support through the years. A special thanks to my agent @arturskalnitis_ who has been with me since the beginning when i signed my first contract in Ljubljana. #gospursgo

A post shared by Davis Bertans (@dbertans_42) on Jul 11, 2018 at 12:59pm PDT