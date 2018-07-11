Μπέρτανς: «Τη καρδιά και τη ψυχή μου για τους Σπερς»! (pics)

Ο Λετονός παίκτης συμφώνησε τις προηγούμενες ημέρες με τα «σπιρούνια» για νέο συμβόλαιο και σήμερα οι Τεξανοί επισημοποίησαν την παραμονή του.
Ο 25χρονος φόργουορντ/σέντερ των Σπερς είχε κατά μέσο όρο φέτος 5.9 πόντους και 2.0 ριμπάουντ σε 77 παιχνίδια.
«Με χαρά ανακοινώνω ότι θα μείνω στο Σαν Αντόνιο για τουλάχιστον δυο χρόνια. Ευχαριστώ τους Σπερς για την εμπιστοσύνη και υπόσχομαι ότι θα δώσω και τη καρδιά και τη ψυχή μου για να βοηθήσω αυτή την ομάδα» ήταν το μήνυμά του στο Instagram.
Happy to say that I’m staying in San Antonio for at least 2 more years. Thanks to @spurs for putting the trust in me and I can promise that I will pour my heart and soul to help this team win! Can’t wait for the new season. ... And of course big thanks to my family and friends and fans for the support through the years. A special thanks to my agent @arturskalnitis_ who has been with me since the beginning when i signed my first contract in Ljubljana. #gospursgo