Η επικότερη τηλεοπτική «μάχη» Κάρι - Πολ! (pics & vids)

Οι δύο σταρς του ΝΒΑ θα αναμετρηθούν για ακόμα μια φορά, αλλά όχι στα παρκέ!
Αμφότεροι πήραν τις οικογένειές τους και βρέθηκαν στο διάσημο τηλεπαιχνίδι των ΗΠΑ «Family Feud: Celebrity Edition» (αντίστοιχο με τα δικά μας «Άκου τι είπαν» του Φερεντίνου και «Κόντρες» του Μπονάτσου).
Το επεισόδιο δεν έχει μεταδοθεί ακόμα, αλλά κυκλοφόρησαν στιγμιότυπα που δίνουν την πρώτη... γεύση από αυτό που θα ακολουθήσει!
