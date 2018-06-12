ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑGolden State Warriors
Η λαμπερή παρέλαση των Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς στο Όκλαντ! (vids)

Η λαμπερή παρέλαση των Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς στο Όκλαντ! (vids)

Η λαμπερή παρέλαση των Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς στο Όκλαντ! (vids)

Οι Γκόλντεν Στέιτ Ουόριορς πανηγυρίζουν την κατάκτηση του δεύτερου συνεχόμενου πρωταθλήματος και του τρίτου τα τέσσερα τελευταία χρόνια και προκάλεσαν το... αδιαχώρητο στους δρόμους του Όκλαντ για την... καθιερωμένη παρέλαση! 

Περισσότεροι από ένα εκατομμύριο κάτοικοι του Όκλαντ υποδέχθηκαν και αποθέωσαν τους back to back πρωταθλητές του ΝΒΑ, .

Δείτε τι συνέβη στους δρόμους του Όκλαντ αλλά και τα όσα δήλωσαν οι πρωταγωνιστές!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Plus

Αφρικανός βασιλιάς βαφτίστηκε χριστιανός στο Άγιο Όρος (pics)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Χτύπησε ο Ράσφορντ

Ποδόσφαιρο

Καραπαπάς: «Ο Μαρινάκης παρέλαβε τον Ολυμπιακό σε κακή κατάσταση & τον έβαλε στην ελίτ της Ευρώπης» (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Ντουράντ: «Ο δεσμός μεταξύ μας γιγαντώνεται και γι' αυτό είμαστε σε αυτή τη θέση» (vid)

Μπάσκετ

Ο Κούριτς στη λίστα της Μπαρτσελόνα! (vid)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Μπρκιτς: «Τώρα είμαι 100% έτοιμος»

Best of internet