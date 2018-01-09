Ο ΛεΜπρόν τα «χώνει» σε πασίγνωστη εταιρεία ένδυσης για ρατσιστική διαφήμιση! (pics)

ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑ
Με την εταιρεία-κολοσσό ένδυσης «H&M» τα έβαλε ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς για ένα ρατσιστικό μήνυμα που περνούσε μέσω της επίσημης ιστοσελίδας της.

Ένα μικρό έγχρωμο αγόρι που φορούσε μπλούζα «Coolest monkey in the jungle» (η πιο κουλ μαϊμού στην ζούγκλα) έγινε η αιτία για να ξεσπάσει... πόλεμος μεταξύ της «H&M», του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς, αλλά και αρκετών προσωπικοτήτων των ΗΠΑ.

Η εν λόγω διαφήμιση της εταιρείας-κολοσσού στο χώρο της ένδυσης κατακρίθηκε από πολλούς, καθώς ο όρος «μαϊμού» χρησιμοποιείται συχνά για να εκφραστούν ρατσιστικές πεποιθήσεις.

«Αρκετά με όλους εσάς! Εγώ αυτό που βλέπω όταν κοιτάζω αυτή τη φωτογραφία είναι ένας μικρός βασιλιάς! Ο ηγεμόνας του κόσμου, μια άθικτη δύναμη που δεν μπορεί να αμφισβητηθεί! Εμείς, ως Αφρικανο-Αμερικάνοι, πάντα θα πρέπει να σπάμε τα εμπόδια και να αποδεικνύουμε στους ανθρώπους το λάθος τους και να δουλεύουμε ακόμα πιο σκληρά, για να αποδείξουμε ότι ανήκουμε μαζί τους. Αλλά μαντέψτε τι... Αυτό αγαπάμε, επειδή τα οφέλη στο τέλος του δρόμου είναι τόσο όμορφα!», ήταν τα λόγια του Τζέιμς.

Πλέον, κυκλοφορεί η φωτογραφία του αγοριού με μια κορώνα στο κεφάλι και λογότυπο στην μπλούζα του «Coolest king in the world» (ο πιο κουλ βασιλιάς στον κόσμο), με σκοπό να περάσει ένα διαφορετικό μήνυμα, από αυτό που ήθελε η εταιρεία.

@hm u got us all wrong! And we ain't going for it! Straight up! Enough about y'all and more of what I see when I look at this photo. I see a Young King!! The ruler of the world, an untouchable Force that can never be denied! We as African Americans will always have to break barriers, prove people wrong and work even harder to prove we belong but guess what, that's what we love because the benefits at the end of the road are so beautiful!! #LiveLaughLove #LoveMyPeople

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη LeBron James (@kingjames) στις

Αρκετός κόσμος, του καλλιτεχνικού, αθλητικού χώρου και μη, είχε την ίδια άποψη με τον ΛεΜπρόν και το έδειξε μέσω social media.

 

#YoungKing

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη JR Smith (@teamswish) στις

 

Put some respect on it!! When you look at us make sure you see royalty and super natural God sent glory!! Anything else is disrespectful.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Diddy (@diddy) στις

