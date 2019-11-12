  • gazzetta.gr
Αναβλήθηκε αγώνας της Μακάμπι, λόγω επίθεσης με ρουκέτες στο Ισραήλ! (pics & vids)

Σε κατάσταση... πολέμου είναι το Ισραήλ, καθώς οι Παλαιστίνιοι άνοιξαν πυρ με ρουκέτες στην νότια μεριά της χώρας.

Η πόλη έχει... κατεβάσει ρολά, καθώς οι πολίτες απαγορεύεται να πάνε στις δουλειές τους και τα παιδιά στο σχολείο, και το μόνο που ακούγεται είναι ο ήχος από τις σειρήνες της αεροάμυνας και τις ρουκέτες που πέφτουν.

Το πρωί της Τρίτης (12/11) εκτοξέυθηκαν πολλές ρουκέτες από τη Λωρίδα της Γάζας εναντίον του Ισραήλ, όπως ανακοίνωσε ο στρατός της χώρας, ο οποίος πρόσθεσε πως αναμένει «πολυήμερες εχθροπραξίες», έπειτα από επιχείρηση που έγινε στον παλαιστινιακό θύλακα και κατά την οποία σκοτώθηκε κορυφαίο στέλεχος της οργάνωσης «Ισλαμικός Τζιχάντ» και ακόμα ένας άνθρωπος.

Χιλιάδες πολίτες ανεβάζουν στο twitter ενημερώσεις σχετικά με την κατάσταση, ενώ η Μακάμπι του Γιάννη Σφαιρόπουλου γνωστοποίησε πως ο αγώνας με την Χάποελ Μπερ Σεβά αναβάλλεται.

