Αναβλήθηκε αγώνας της Μακάμπι, λόγω επίθεσης με ρουκέτες στο Ισραήλ! (pics & vids)

Η πόλη έχει... κατεβάσει ρολά, καθώς οι πολίτες απαγορεύεται να πάνε στις δουλειές τους και τα παιδιά στο σχολείο, και το μόνο που ακούγεται είναι ο ήχος από τις σειρήνες της αεροάμυνας και τις ρουκέτες που πέφτουν.

Το πρωί της Τρίτης (12/11) εκτοξέυθηκαν πολλές ρουκέτες από τη Λωρίδα της Γάζας εναντίον του Ισραήλ, όπως ανακοίνωσε ο στρατός της χώρας, ο οποίος πρόσθεσε πως αναμένει «πολυήμερες εχθροπραξίες», έπειτα από επιχείρηση που έγινε στον παλαιστινιακό θύλακα και κατά την οποία σκοτώθηκε κορυφαίο στέλεχος της οργάνωσης «Ισλαμικός Τζιχάντ» και ακόμα ένας άνθρωπος.

Χιλιάδες πολίτες ανεβάζουν στο twitter ενημερώσεις σχετικά με την κατάσταση, ενώ η Μακάμπι του Γιάννη Σφαιρόπουλου γνωστοποίησε πως ο αγώνας με την Χάποελ Μπερ Σεβά αναβάλλεται.

לא ייערך הערב משחק הליגה בהיכל מול הפועל באר שבע, בשל הוראות משטרת ישראל ופיקוד העורף. המפגש נדחה ל-20 בינואר, אנא התעדכנו במועד המדויק לקראת תאריך זה pic.twitter.com/vsNq9jupSz — Maccabi Tel Aviv BC (@MaccabitlvBC) November 12, 2019

מה קורה הערב? הישארו מעודכנים >> https://t.co/dKxRY0OsRs pic.twitter.com/GzFSIzr6tO — Maccabi Tel Aviv BC (@MaccabitlvBC) November 12, 2019

The Maccabi Tel Aviv v Hapoel Beer Sheva basketball game has been postponed to January 20, 2020 after the security apparatus wouldn't allow the game to be played at Yad Eliyahu in Tel Avviv without fans & the clubs refusal to play the game in Haifa per the @WinnerLeague — Israel Sports Rabbi (@thesportsrabbi) November 12, 2019

Israel has closed all schools, non-essential workplaces and rail travel from the Gaza border region up to Tel Aviv, and has also shut its two border crossings with Gaza as well as limited the Gaza fishing zone to 6 nautical miles /5 — BICOM (@BritainIsrael) November 12, 2019

#GAZA Tensions rise following death of #IslamicJihad commander Baha Abu Al-Ata killed by #Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, leading to retaliatory rocket fire into Israel. Schools were closed in both Gaza & in parts of Israel, including #TelAviv as both sides threaten retaliation. pic.twitter.com/yZmeBe1zn6 — Children of Peace (@ChildrenofPeace) November 12, 2019

Rocket alarm in Tel Aviv According to Israeli sources, several rockets were again fired from the Gaza this morning. Rocket alarms were triggered in Tel Aviv and other cities. https://t.co/xGCIXroRqM — Maxim / Rund-News (@MaximMakedonsk1) November 12, 2019

Le Djihad islamique rétorque après l’assassinat de son chef à #Gaza L’organisation islamiste rivale du Hamas a aussitôt réagi en tirant des dizaines de roquettes contre Israël, y compris vers Tel-Aviv.https://t.co/z7YkuzM2Gn pic.twitter.com/eE1C2C0ovb — La Croix (@LaCroix) November 12, 2019

Today Palestinian terrorists from Gaza fired 50 rockets at Israeli civilians across the country including high population density Tel Aviv. Hundreds of thousands are in bomb shelters. Today I am in Geneva at the U.N.'s so-called Human Rights Council which will say & do nothing. pic.twitter.com/pbe8LzFwBI — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 12, 2019

View of Tel Aviv skyline as Iron Dome air defense missile is launched to intercept Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza. pic.twitter.com/EBKczH8uYf — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) November 12, 2019

Israel has been under rocket fire for multiple hours this morning after the IDF conducted a targeted strike against a faction leader in Gaza overnight. This video shows a rocket interception over Tel Aviv#Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/N6gnMkhuoE — CNW (@ConflictsW) November 12, 2019