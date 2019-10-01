Ζάλγκιρις: Μετράει αντίστροφα για τη «γεμάτη» Zalgirio Arena! (vid)

Με χαρακτηριστική ανάρτηση στα social media άρχισε να μετράει αντίστροφα για τη νέα σεζόν στην κορυφαία ευρωπαϊκή διασυλλογική διοργάνωση ενώ «ανέβασε» και ένα βίντεο από τις καλύτερες στιγμές στην Zalgirio Arena.

It's always a green-and-white storm in @ZalgirioArena, with action in the stands just as highlight-worthy as the one on-court!



Only three days until the start of the new @EuroLeague season for #ManoKomanda! pic.twitter.com/Ty9J7vPpvr

— BC Zalgiris Kaunas (@bczalgiris) October 1, 2019