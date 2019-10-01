  • gazzetta.gr
Ζάλγκιρις: Μετράει αντίστροφα για τη «γεμάτη» Zalgirio Arena! (vid)

Η Ζάλγκιρις Κάουνας ετοιμάζεται να υποδεχθεί την Μπασκόνια (4/10, 20:00) και ήδη μετράει αντίστροφα για να γεμίσει η Zalgirio Arena. 

Ζάλγκιρις: Μετράει αντίστροφα για τη «γεμάτη» Zalgirio Arena! (vid)

Με χαρακτηριστική ανάρτηση στα social media άρχισε να μετράει αντίστροφα για τη νέα σεζόν στην κορυφαία ευρωπαϊκή διασυλλογική διοργάνωση ενώ «ανέβασε» και ένα βίντεο από τις καλύτερες στιγμές στην Zalgirio Arena.

