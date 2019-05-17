  • gazzetta.gr
Πήρε το «Alphonso Ford Trophy» ο Μάικ Τζέιμς! (vids)

Ο Μάικ Τζέιμς τιμήθηκε από την Euroleague με το βραβείο που φέρει το όνομα του αείμνηστου Αλφόνσο Φορντ!

Πήρε το «Alphonso Ford Trophy» ο Μάικ Τζέιμς! (vids)

Ο Αμερικανός γκαρντ της Αρμάνι Μιλάνο ήταν ο πρώτος σκόρερ της φετινής Euroleague (19.83π.) και στο ημίχρονο του ΤΣΣΚΑ - Ρεάλ πήρε το «Alphonso Ford Trophy».

Την βράβευση έκανε ο Ιγκόρ Ρακότσεβιτς, ο οποίος είχε κερδίσει αυτό το βραβείο τρεις φορές στο παρελθόν (2007, 2009, 2011).

