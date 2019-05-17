Πήρε το «Alphonso Ford Trophy» ο Μάικ Τζέιμς! (vids)

Ο Αμερικανός γκαρντ της Αρμάνι Μιλάνο ήταν ο πρώτος σκόρερ της φετινής Euroleague (19.83π.) και στο ημίχρονο του ΤΣΣΚΑ - Ρεάλ πήρε το «Alphonso Ford Trophy».

Την βράβευση έκανε ο Ιγκόρ Ρακότσεβιτς, ο οποίος είχε κερδίσει αυτό το βραβείο τρεις φορές στο παρελθόν (2007, 2009, 2011).

He was the EuroLeague leading scorer. He had the best index rating. He was the second best in assists. Fifth best in steals. He was first in minutes played. He's a 2nd team All-EuroLeague. He is also the ONE and ONLY Mike James. #WeNotMe @TheNatural_05 pic.twitter.com/J1y5J05MZS

— Olimpia Milano (@OlimpiaMI1936) 17 Μαΐου 2019