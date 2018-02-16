Οι υποψήφιοι MVP εν... δράσει! (vids)

Η Euroleague ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για τον MVP της σεζόν και δεν λείπει η ελληνική εκπροσώπηση, αφού ο Νικ Καλάθης είναι μέσα σε αυτούς.

Η διοργάνωση έβγαλε βίντεο με τον κάθε υποψήφιο ξεχωριστά και το αποτέλεσμα είναι μια... ωδή στις καλύτερες φάσεις των... καλύτερων.

The 2014 #EuroLeague MVP is in his first season with @cskabasket and @SergioRodriguez has made an immediate impact pic.twitter.com/Kn3d6LADHj — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

At the center of @bczalgiris magic run has been big man Paulius Jankunas pic.twitter.com/mvA9ToR0SG — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

.@phillybul_22 joined the champs this season and stepped into a major role on both ends of the floor pic.twitter.com/4CUrQpEK4l — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

.@FBBasketbol has had to absorb the best shot from every opponent this season and the man standing tall for the defending champs has been @JanVesely24 pic.twitter.com/pIXDGeVmun — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

.@Shved23 is on pace for the highest scoring average in the #EuroLeague since 2004 and the single-season record for points scored pic.twitter.com/CkT2YLEeS1 — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2018

In a league that has been dominated by guards, @TokoShengelia23 has been the top big man this season pic.twitter.com/DsWC2KvLGK — EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) 16 Φεβρουαρίου 2018