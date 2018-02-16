  • gazzetta.gr
Οι υποψήφιοι MVP εν... δράσει! (vids)

Η Euroleague δημιούργησε βίντεο για τους υποψήφιους MVP για την φετινή σεζόν στην διοργάνωση και το αποτέλεσμα είναι γεμάτο... μπάσκετ.

Οι υποψήφιοι MVP εν... δράσει! (vids)

Η Euroleague ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες για τον MVP της σεζόν και δεν λείπει η ελληνική εκπροσώπηση, αφού ο Νικ Καλάθης είναι μέσα σε αυτούς.

Η διοργάνωση έβγαλε βίντεο με τον κάθε υποψήφιο ξεχωριστά και το αποτέλεσμα είναι μια... ωδή στις καλύτερες φάσεις των... καλύτερων. 

