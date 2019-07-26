ΑρχικήΜπάσκετBasket LeagueΛαύριο Megabolt

Το Λαύριο απέκτησε τον Κάιλ Άλμαν (pic & vids)

Η ομάδα του Λαυρίου συμφώνησε με τον Αμερικανό γκαρντ για τη φετινή σεζόν. 

Το Λαύριο αφού αγόρασε τη θέση της Κύμης στην Basket League, ξεκίνησε και τον σχεδιασμό.

Ο Χρήστος Σερέλης συμφώνησε με τον Κάιλ Άλμαν ο οποίος πέρυσι αγωνίστηκε στο NCAA με  το «Cal State Fullerton».

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kyle Allman, who played in the NBA Summer League as a member of the World Champion Toronto Raptors, has signed his first overseas contract with Lavrio in the Greece A1 League. The 6-4 guard concluded a stellar college career at Cal-Fullerton, where he helped the Titans to three straight postseason bids, including the NCAA Tournament as Big West Tournament Champs in 2018. The Brooklyn (NY) native is a graduate of HS Construction in Queens and received recruiting support from the Big Apple Sports program. @kyleallmanjr @kyleallmansr

Kyle Allman Jr 35 PTS vs Arizona State | Next Ones | Cal State Fullerton Titans | 11/6/18 |

Kyle Allman Jr 38 PTS Cal State Fullerton Titans vs Hofstra | 11/21/18 | Next Ones |

