Το Λαύριο απέκτησε τον Κάιλ Άλμαν (pic & vids)

Kyle Allman, who played in the NBA Summer League as a member of the World Champion Toronto Raptors, has signed his first overseas contract with Lavrio in the Greece A1 League. The 6-4 guard concluded a stellar college career at Cal-Fullerton, where he helped the Titans to three straight postseason bids, including the NCAA Tournament as Big West Tournament Champs in 2018. The Brooklyn (NY) native is a graduate of HS Construction in Queens and received recruiting support from the Big Apple Sports program. @kyleallmanjr @kyleallmansr

