Ελόνου: Όταν το μπάσκετ δίνει ελπίδα... (pics)

The aftermath of torrential rainfalls in Makurdi, Benue State has left close to 3,000 houses submerged and rendered thousands of residents of the city homeless. The unpreparedness of the emergency agencies in handling and managing this latest incident has caused many affected residents to lash out at the state government. Affected victims claim there is still no provision for temporary shelters and relief materials. Similar incident left homes submerged in 2012 with Federal and State authorities promising lasting solutions in the event of another disaster. The Benue State government has pointed to the dredging of River Benue as a lasting solution to the problem but says it needs about N300 billion for the project.

