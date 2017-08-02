Οι νέες φανέλες των Μπουλς πάνω στον Τζόρνταν! (pics)

Μία μία οι ομάδες του ΝΒΑ αποκαλύπτουν τις φανέλες της νέας σεζόν, μετά την συμφωνία της Nike με την λίγκα.

Οι Μπουλς παρουσίασαν την εμφάνισή τους με... άρωμα Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, ενώ την φόρεσαν και στο άγαλμα του Μάικλ Τζόρνταν!

FIRST LOOK: Introducing the official Chicago Bulls @Nike Icon jersey, which will serve as our primary home uniform this season. pic.twitter.com/OtMRZww8Mu — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) 2 Αυγούστου 2017

FIRST LOOK: Say hello to the Chicago Bulls @Nike Association jersey, which will serve as our primary road uniform this upcoming season. pic.twitter.com/Q2c0bqDNcj — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) 2 Αυγούστου 2017