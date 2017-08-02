ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑChicago Bulls
Οι Σικάγο Μπουλς παρουσίασαν την νέα τους φανέλα, την οποία φόρεσαν στο άγαλμα του Μάικλ Τζόρνταν!

Οι νέες φανέλες των Μπουλς πάνω στον Τζόρνταν! (pics)

Μία μία οι ομάδες του ΝΒΑ αποκαλύπτουν τις φανέλες της νέας σεζόν, μετά την συμφωνία της Nike με την λίγκα.

Οι Μπουλς παρουσίασαν την εμφάνισή τους με... άρωμα Ντουέιν Ουέιντ, ενώ την φόρεσαν και στο άγαλμα του Μάικλ Τζόρνταν!

