Ο Μπογκντάνοβιτς, το καπέλο της Euroleague και ο Χάρι Πότερ (pic)

Ο Μπόγκνταν Μπογκντάνοβιτς φόρεσε καπέλο το τρόπαιο της Euroleague και θυμήθηκε το «Χάρι Πότερ». 

Καθ' οδόν προς την επίσκεψη της Φενέρμπαχτσε στον Ταγίπ Ερντογάν, ο Σέρβος γκαρντ θυμήθηκε έναν διάλογο από το «Χάρι Πότερ».

Ο Μπόγκνταν Μπογκτνάνοβιτς φορώντας καπέλο το τρόπαιο της Euroleague αναφέρθηκε στη μάχη ανάμεσα στους κοιτώνες του καλού (Gryfindor) και του κακού (Slytherin).

