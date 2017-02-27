ΑρχικήΜπάσκετΝΒΑMilwaukee Bucks
από

Το νέο σόου του Γιάνναρου (vid)

Ακόμα μια... παράσταση από τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, με τους Μπακς να του ετοιμάζουν βίντεο με όλες τις καλές του στιγμές.

Το νέο σόου του Γιάνναρου (vid)

Tags

Best of internet