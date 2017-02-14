ΑρχικήΜπάσκετNCAA
ΔΕΝ ΣΤΑΜΑΤΟΥΝ ΠΟΥΘΕΝΑ

Απίστευτο ρεκόρ με 100 σερί νίκες οι γυναίκες του Κονέκτικατ (pics & vids)

Η γυναικεία ομάδα του Κονέκτικατ σπάει όλα τα κοντέρ, αφού έφτασε αισίως τις 100 συνεχόμενες νίκες στο κολεγιακό πρωτάθλημα!

Αν μη τι άλλο πρόκειται για ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ, αφού έχουν να γνωρίσουν την ήττα από τις 17 Νοεμβρίου 2014 κόντρα στο Στάνφορντ.

Τα κορίτσια του Τζίνο Οριέμα επικράτησαν με 66-55 του Σάουθ Καρολάινα και έτσι έφτασαν τις 100 συνεχόμενες νίκες στο πρωτάθλημα του NCAA, οι 97 εκ των οποίων με διψήφιο αριθμό πόντων και οι 56 με 40+ πόντους διαφορά!

