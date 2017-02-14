Απίστευτο ρεκόρ με 100 σερί νίκες οι γυναίκες του Κονέκτικατ (pics & vids)

Αν μη τι άλλο πρόκειται για ένα ιστορικό ρεκόρ, αφού έχουν να γνωρίσουν την ήττα από τις 17 Νοεμβρίου 2014 κόντρα στο Στάνφορντ.
Τα κορίτσια του Τζίνο Οριέμα επικράτησαν με 66-55 του Σάουθ Καρολάινα και έτσι έφτασαν τις 100 συνεχόμενες νίκες στο πρωτάθλημα του NCAA, οι 97 εκ των οποίων με διψήφιο αριθμό πόντων και οι 56 με 40+ πόντους διαφορά!
UConn reaches the century mark! pic.twitter.com/v4woBkTK9F
BREAKING: Top-ranked UConn women win 100th game in a row, beating No. 6 South Carolina 66-55. pic.twitter.com/pXdjEjiyUC
Gabby Williams' career night (26 points, 14 rebounds) propels UConn to 100th consecutive victory.
(1) UConn 66, (6) South Carolina 55. pic.twitter.com/0lBDPMkuPP
100 straight wins for the UConn women's basketball team. pic.twitter.com/Di1j9FkA6v
Add 100-straight wins to the list! UConn eclipses another milestone with 66-55 win vs. #6 South Carolina.
RECAP: https://t.co/gljoGbvoky pic.twitter.com/OJjepMo856
100 WINS IN A ROW!! #AndCounting pic.twitter.com/9dHNr4hXgI
