«Βράζει» το Twitter για Μόρια: «Είναι η κόλαση επί της Γης» (pics)

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνει και πάλι ο φρικτός καταυλισμός της Μόριας -στον οποίο στοιβάζονται 12.000 ψυχές, ενώ δεν μπορεί να φιλοξενήσει περισσότερους από 3.000 ανθρώπους...

Μετά τα θλιβερά γεγονότα της Κυριακής (29/9), όπου μία γυναίκα και ένα μωρό απανθρακώθηκαν από πυρκαγιά σε κοντέινερ, που πήρε μεγάλη έκταση, ενώ ακολούθησαν σοβαρά επεισόδια ανάμεσα σε ομάδες προσφύγων και μεταναστών από τη μια μεριά και αστυνομικών δυνάμεων από την άλλη, στο Twitter εκατοντάδες χρήστες «βράζουν», «τιτιβίζοντας» σχετικά με τις άθλιες συνθήκες διαβίωσης στη Λέσβο και τονίζοντας πως ήρθε, επιτέλους, ώρα να βρεθεί μία λύση.

Την ίδια στιγμή, σχεδόν όλα τα Μέσα του εξωτερικού μεταδίδουν όσα συμβαίνουν και σήμερα στη Μόρια...

Ιδού μερικά χαρακτηριστικά tweets:

I’m devastated to hear this afternoon that the refugee camp I nursed on is burning. Camp Moria, Lesvos is ablaze when it is already inhumane in its conditions with quadruple the amount of people there is space for. My heart breaks for those involved who have already lost so much. — StrongestSmile (@strongest_smile) September 29, 2019

Grèce: Sur l'île de Lesbos, les migrants ont mis le feu au camp de Moria et des clashs ont éclaté avec la police Grècque.

La demande de ces envahisseurs qui mettent le feu à mon pays ? Etre transférés sur le continent. #Grèce #CriseMigratoire #migrants #clandestins #Moria #Lesvos https://t.co/sWYOo8Nj30 — Le Grand Schtroumpf (@ByzantinFR) September 29, 2019

Camp de Moria à #Lesbos avec @encoravocat et Ch. Leroy pour le @CNBarreaux . Le camp a pris feu. A l’intérieur 12000 personnes alors qu’il ne peut en accueillir que 3100! La situation est dramatique, indigne. https://t.co/mlMco2ESMm — Féral-Schuhl (@feral_schuhl) September 29, 2019

Terrible news from #Moria on #Lesbos #Greece where the media are reporting that a mother and child have died after a fire broke out. No one can call this an accident! This is the direct result of trapping 13,000 people in a space meant for 3,000! https://t.co/67ohBbtaVw — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) September 29, 2019

Moria camp, described as "The worst refugee camp in the world" is on fire. Already there is one person confirmed dead, burned inside a container, reports... https://t.co/AGAx7AxMuI — RefuComm (@RefucommNGO) September 29, 2019

It was not first or last time that Moria has fire pic.twitter.com/RGcPyZdqBX — arash hampay Hampay) September 29, 2019

This is the imagine of the hell on earth, called Moria, based in Lesvos and founded by European Union. Here people die just like this everyday!... https://t.co/JurtT5NU6k — Nasim (@Nasim_Lomani) September 29, 2019

Several dead and at least 15 wounded treated at #MSF clinic in #moria #Lesvos

Sadly, not a surprise but a tragic consequence of irresponsible EU policies. 13000 people crammed in a space conceived for 3000.https://t.co/x5T3iNVAqB — Stefano Argenziano (@stefarge) September 29, 2019