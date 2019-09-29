+slo-gun

«Βράζει» το Twitter για Μόρια: «Είναι η κόλαση επί της Γης» (pics)

Παγκόσμια κατακραυγή για άλλη μία φορά, μετά τη φωτιά σε κοντέινερ, που προκάλεσε τον θάνατο μιας γυναίκας και ενός μωρού.

Τον γύρο του κόσμου κάνει και πάλι ο φρικτός καταυλισμός της Μόριας -στον οποίο στοιβάζονται 12.000 ψυχές, ενώ δεν μπορεί να φιλοξενήσει περισσότερους από 3.000 ανθρώπους...

Μετά τα θλιβερά γεγονότα της Κυριακής (29/9), όπου μία γυναίκα και ένα μωρό απανθρακώθηκαν από πυρκαγιά σε κοντέινερ, που πήρε μεγάλη έκταση, ενώ ακολούθησαν σοβαρά επεισόδια ανάμεσα σε ομάδες προσφύγων και μεταναστών από τη μια μεριά και αστυνομικών δυνάμεων από την άλλη, στο Twitter εκατοντάδες χρήστες «βράζουν», «τιτιβίζοντας» σχετικά με τις άθλιες συνθήκες διαβίωσης στη Λέσβο και τονίζοντας πως ήρθε, επιτέλους, ώρα να βρεθεί μία λύση.

Την ίδια στιγμή, σχεδόν όλα τα Μέσα του εξωτερικού μεταδίδουν όσα συμβαίνουν και σήμερα στη Μόρια...

Ιδού μερικά χαρακτηριστικά tweets:

