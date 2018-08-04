Το New York Times Magazine έβαψε μαύρο το εξώφυλλό του για να στείλει δυνατό μήνυμα για την κλιματική αλλαγή (pics & vids)

«Χάνουμε τη γη»: Αυτό είναι το μοναδικό άρθρο που φιλοξενεί το New York Times Magazine από τον Nathaniel Rich και είναι αφιερωμένο σε μία δεκαετία που θα μπορούσαμε να είχαμε αποτρέψει την κλιματική αλλαγή (1979-1989). Ήταν η περίοδος που ο άνθρωπος κατάλαβε τις δραματικές συνέπειες της μόλυνσης του περιβάλλοντος.

Το κείμενό του χωρίζεται σε δύο μέρη και βασίζεται σε μία δουλειά που κράτησε 18 μήνες γεμάτους ρεπορτάζ και εκατοντάδες συνεντεύξεις, μάλιστα όλες οι φωτογραφίες και τα βίντεο τραβήχτηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια του προηγούμενου έτους.

Όπως αναφέρει αυτή είναι η δεκαετία που χάσαμε τη μάχη και δεν θελήσαμε να κάνουμε τίποτα για να σώσουμε τη γη και το φυσικό περιβάλλον.

«Πριν από 30 χρόνια θα μπορούσαμε να είχαμε σώσει τον πλανήτη και οι αναγνώστες μας ξέρουν ότι δεν το κάναμε».

Η γυναίκα που δημιούργησε το εξώφυλλο, η Gail Bichler - καλλιτεχνική διευθύντρια του περιοδικού, ανέφερε πως δεν μπορούσε καμία άλλη εικόνα να αποτυπώσει καλύτερα αυτό το θέμα και γι' αυτό επέλεξε το μαύρο εξώφυλλο.

Μπορείτε να βρείτε τη δουλειά του Nathaniel Rich στο nytimes.com με τίτλο: "Losing Earth: The Decade We

Almost Stopped Climate Change".