Το New York Times Magazine έβαψε μαύρο το εξώφυλλό του για να στείλει δυνατό μήνυμα για την κλιματική αλλαγή (pics & vids)





Ένα μαύρο εξώφυλλο και ένα δυνατό μήνυμα: «Πριν από 30 χρόνια θα μπορούσαμε να είχαμε σώσει τον πλανήτη». Το New York Times Magazine φιλοξενεί to θέμα για την κλιματική αλλαγή στις σελίδες του.

«Χάνουμε τη γη»: Αυτό είναι το μοναδικό άρθρο που φιλοξενεί το New York Times Magazine από τον Nathaniel Rich και είναι αφιερωμένο σε μία δεκαετία που θα μπορούσαμε να είχαμε αποτρέψει την κλιματική αλλαγή (1979-1989). Ήταν η περίοδος που ο άνθρωπος κατάλαβε τις δραματικές συνέπειες της μόλυνσης του περιβάλλοντος. 

 

 

Sunday's @nytmag is dedicated to a single article, titled "Losing Earth," by Nathaniel Rich. Rich's narrative looks at a decade when saving the climate seemed possible. To complement the article, we sent the photographer @geosteinmetz to eight countries and Antarctica to capture the effects of climate change in real time. In this week's #BehindTheCover, the magazine's editor in chief, Jake Silverstein, and our design director, @gailbichler, talk about how they made the cover for this week's special issue.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The New York Times Magazine (@nytmag) στις

 

Το κείμενό του χωρίζεται σε δύο μέρη και βασίζεται σε μία δουλειά που κράτησε 18 μήνες γεμάτους ρεπορτάζ και εκατοντάδες συνεντεύξεις, μάλιστα όλες οι φωτογραφίες και τα βίντεο τραβήχτηκαν κατά τη διάρκεια του προηγούμενου έτους.

Όπως αναφέρει αυτή είναι η δεκαετία που χάσαμε τη μάχη και δεν θελήσαμε να κάνουμε τίποτα για να σώσουμε τη γη και το φυσικό περιβάλλον. 

 

 

The chinstrap penguin population of Baily Head, in the northern part of Antarctica, has dropped almost 40 percent in the last seven years. @geosteinmetz visited Antarctica at the end of 2017 for our climate special issue; he spent his Thanksgiving on a 75-foot charter sailboat crossing the Drake Passage to Antarctica (he ate a microwaved meat pie for dinner). This aerial photograph was shot on a long pole, so as not to disturb the penguin colony by drone. Many scientists believe that global warming will endanger some penguin colonies in two ways: dwindling food and loss of nesting habits. Some fear that as warm water shifts further south along other coastal regions, larger populations of penguins could face a similar decline. Read more in this Sunday's @nytmag, or with the link in our bio.

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη The New York Times Magazine (@nytmag) στις

 

«Πριν από 30 χρόνια θα μπορούσαμε να είχαμε σώσει τον πλανήτη και οι αναγνώστες μας ξέρουν ότι δεν το κάναμε».

Η γυναίκα που δημιούργησε το εξώφυλλο, η Gail Bichler - καλλιτεχνική διευθύντρια του περιοδικού, ανέφερε πως δεν μπορούσε καμία άλλη εικόνα να αποτυπώσει καλύτερα αυτό το θέμα και γι' αυτό επέλεξε το μαύρο εξώφυλλο. 

 

 

 

 

 

Μπορείτε να βρείτε τη δουλειά του Nathaniel Rich στο nytimes.com με τίτλο: "Losing Earth: The Decade We
Almost Stopped Climate Change".

