Τζόκοβιτς: Σέρβοι κι Έλληνες χορεύουν και φωνάζουν «free Nole» έξω από το γραφείο που βρίσκεται ο «Τζόκερ» (vids)
Μπορεί ο κόσμος στο twitter να ξεσηκώθηκε μετά την απόφαση του δικαστή Άντονι Κέλι να δικαιώσει τον Τζόκοβιτς, αλλά δεν είναι και λίγοι εκείνοι που στηρίζουν τον κορυφαίο τενίστα στον πλανήτη.
Σέρβοι κι Ελληνες βρέθηκαν έξω από το γραφείο όπου βρίσκεται ο «Νόλε», στο Rialto Towers στην οδό Κόλινς και φωνάζουν «free Nole», ενώ ζητούν και την παραίτηση του πρωθυπουργού της Βικτώριας Ντάνιελ Αντριους, σε μια κίνηση απόλυτης στήριξης προς το πρόσωπό του και στη μάχη που δίνει με την Ομοσπονδιακή Κυβέρνηση σχετικά με τη βίζα του και την παραμονή του στη χώρα για το Australian Open.
One of Djokovic’s attorneys could be seen chatting on the phone and with Victoria Police when the crowd of a few hundred arrived pic.twitter.com/QJJTwW4v01— Michael Miller (@MikeMillerDC) January 10, 2022
RT News, [Jan 10, 2022 at 1:01 AM]— THE TRUTH If they are armed, we are armed, too (@joinprat) January 10, 2022
WATCH: Fans dance outside Novak Djokovic hotel as new details of his ordeal emerge
Novak Djokovic supporters have been filmed dancing in Serbia flags outside the Melbourne hotel where the tennis ace is being held by officials, while lawyers## pic.twitter.com/vSFJmDAFNd
Novak Djokovic supporters and Serbian fans rally outside his current location.— Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) January 10, 2022
(🎥: @MikeMillerDC) pic.twitter.com/y0uew8st1v
Serbian fans arriving at the Melbourne building that Djokovic is in with his lawyer— Paul Sakkal (@paulsakkal) January 10, 2022
Lots of folk music, group dancing and "free Nole" chants
And a few shouts of "sack Dan Andrews" because we're still in Melbourne after all @theage pic.twitter.com/NZjq2TgRl9