Τζόκοβιτς: Σέρβοι κι Έλληνες χορεύουν και φωνάζουν «free Nole» έξω από το γραφείο που βρίσκεται ο «Τζόκερ» (vids)

Παναγιώτης Δαλαταριώφ
Τζόκοβιτς: Σέρβοι κι Έλληνες χορεύουν και φωνάζουν «free Nole» έξω από το γραφείο που βρίσκεται ο «Τζόκερ» (vids)
Μετά την απόφαση του δικαστή να δικαιώσει τον Τζόκοβιτς στη διαμάχη του με την Ομοσπονδιακή Κυβέρνηση της Αυστραλίας, Σέρβοι κι Ελληνες δείχνουν την έμπρακτη στήριξή τους προς τον κορυφαίο τενίστα.

Μπορεί ο κόσμος στο twitter να ξεσηκώθηκε μετά την απόφαση του δικαστή Άντονι Κέλι να δικαιώσει τον Τζόκοβιτς, αλλά δεν είναι και λίγοι εκείνοι που στηρίζουν τον κορυφαίο τενίστα στον πλανήτη.

Σέρβοι κι Ελληνες βρέθηκαν έξω από το γραφείο όπου βρίσκεται ο «Νόλε», στο Rialto Towers στην οδό Κόλινς και φωνάζουν «free Nole», ενώ ζητούν και την παραίτηση του πρωθυπουργού της Βικτώριας Ντάνιελ Αντριους, σε μια κίνηση απόλυτης στήριξης προς το πρόσωπό του και στη μάχη που δίνει με την Ομοσπονδιακή Κυβέρνηση σχετικά με τη βίζα του και την παραμονή του στη χώρα για το Australian Open.

@Photo credits: Associated Press

AUSTRALIAN OPEN NEWS FEED