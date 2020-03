In 1976, a young bellhop named @tomhanks carried my bags at the Oakland Airport Hilton as I checked in for the @worldteamtennis All-Star Match. Thinking of him and his wife @ritawilson as they recover from #covid. Feel better, Tom and Rita!

A post shared by Billie Jean King (@billiejeanking) on Mar 15, 2020 at 11:22am PDT