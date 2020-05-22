Κάποιοι εξοργίστηκαν με τη διαφήμιση του iPhone 11 που ξεκινάει με τον ήχο του ξυπνητηριού (pics & vid)

Μια νέα διαφήμιση για το iPhone 11 προκάλεσε έντονες αντιδράσεις στο εξωτερικό από κατόχους, προφανώς, του κινητού, που κατέφυγαν -πού αλλού;- στο Twitter, για να βγάλουν το άχτι τους.

Η διαφήμιση ξεκινάει και το πρώτο πράγμα που ακούγεται είναι ο χαρακτηριστικός ήχος του ξυπνητηριού. Ένα χέρι εμφανίζεται τότε και κλείνει το ξυπνητήρι. Συνηθισμένη κίνηση για εκατομμύρια ανθρώπους παντού στον κόσμο -η οποία ενδέχεται, ενίοτε, να συνοδεύεται και από τα απαραίτητα μπινελίκια για το πρωινό ξύπνημα και για το γεγονός ότι πρέπει να πας -ξανά- στη δουλειά, στο σχολείο, στη σχολή και ούτως καθεξής.

Αυτό ακριβώς, λοιπόν, κάποιοι πιο... ευαίσθητοι το βρήκαν «σκληρό» και «απάνθρωπο», αφού λένε πως ο ήχος τούς άγχωσε και τους θύμισε το μισητό πρωινό ξύπνημα, ενώ άλλοι προσθέτουν πως πρόκειται για τον χειρότερο ήχο ξυπνητηριού όλων των εποχών.

Ένας, για παράδειγμα, έγραψε: «Θα έπρεπε να είναι παράνομο να ξεκινάει ένα τηλεοπτικό σποτ με τον ήχο του ξυπνητηριού του iPhone. Λυπάμαι, αλλά γ@@@ το νέο διαφημιστικό της Apple».

Ενώ ένας άλλος λέει: «Το διαφημιστικό της Apple, που ξεκινά με το ξυπνητήρι, είναι σκληρό. Όλο το σώμα μου ανατρίχιασε».

why did @Apple decide that a commercial blaring the WORST alarm sound at the beginning was a good idea?? that sound makes me cringe enough as it is i don’t need it blaring on my tv — madisyn (@_xoxomaddyy_) May 20, 2020

This Apple commercial that starts with the alarm ring tone is verrrry triggering @Apple — Timothée (@Tiimotree) May 21, 2020

Pretty sure the @Apple commercial for the #iPhone11 that plays on @hulu is the worst, most obnoxious ad ever made. — Jennifer Wright (@snowflakejen) May 21, 2020

Nothing makes me more mad than the new Apple commercial that starts off with playing the alarm tone — Marissa (@missa_kassinger) May 20, 2020

Literally screw that Apple commercial that starts with the alarm sound — Gabbie Gardner (@gabbiegardner13) May 19, 2020

the apple commercial with the alarm ring tone activates my fight or flight and i’m not okay with it — Karina Kantilal (@KarinaKantilal) May 15, 2020

Apple didn’t need to put the default alarm tone at the beginning of their latest commercial, but they did. And it’s the most panic inducing, attention grabbing power move I’ve seen on tv — nicky (@NickAbell) May 16, 2020

Apple needs to take off their commercial that starts with the iPhone alarm it’s giving me pre-quarantine flashbacks — Ben (@bencordova_) May 20, 2020