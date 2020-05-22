Κάποιοι εξοργίστηκαν με τη διαφήμιση του iPhone 11 που ξεκινάει με τον ήχο του ξυπνητηριού (pics & vid)

+slo-gun

Η νέα διαφήμιση του iPhone 11 έβγαλε από τα ρούχα του πολύ κόσμο, καθώς ξεκινάει με τον ήχο του ξυπνητηριού, γεγονός, όπως χαρακτηρίστηκε, «σκληρό» και «απάνθρωπο».

Μια νέα διαφήμιση για το iPhone 11 προκάλεσε έντονες αντιδράσεις στο εξωτερικό από κατόχους, προφανώς, του κινητού, που κατέφυγαν -πού αλλού;- στο Twitter, για να βγάλουν το άχτι τους.

Η διαφήμιση ξεκινάει και το πρώτο πράγμα που ακούγεται είναι ο χαρακτηριστικός ήχος του ξυπνητηριού. Ένα χέρι εμφανίζεται τότε και κλείνει το ξυπνητήρι. Συνηθισμένη κίνηση για εκατομμύρια ανθρώπους παντού στον κόσμο -η οποία ενδέχεται, ενίοτε, να συνοδεύεται και από τα απαραίτητα μπινελίκια για το πρωινό ξύπνημα και για το γεγονός ότι πρέπει να πας -ξανά- στη δουλειά, στο σχολείο, στη σχολή και ούτως καθεξής. 

Αυτό ακριβώς, λοιπόν, κάποιοι πιο... ευαίσθητοι το βρήκαν «σκληρό» και «απάνθρωπο», αφού λένε πως ο ήχος τούς άγχωσε και τους θύμισε το μισητό πρωινό ξύπνημα, ενώ άλλοι προσθέτουν πως πρόκειται για τον χειρότερο ήχο ξυπνητηριού όλων των εποχών.

Ένας, για παράδειγμα, έγραψε: «Θα έπρεπε να είναι παράνομο να ξεκινάει ένα τηλεοπτικό σποτ με τον ήχο του ξυπνητηριού του iPhone. Λυπάμαι, αλλά γ@@@ το νέο διαφημιστικό της Apple». 

Ενώ ένας άλλος λέει: «Το διαφημιστικό της Apple, που ξεκινά με το ξυπνητήρι, είναι σκληρό. Όλο το σώμα μου ανατρίχιασε». 

