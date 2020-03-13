+slo-gun

Η στιγμή που Ιρλανδός ακροδεξιός που έχει έρθει στην Ελλάδα δέχεται επίθεση από αντιφασίστες (vids)

Η στιγμή που Ιρλανδός ακροδεξιός που έχει έρθει στην Ελλάδα δέχεται επίθεση από αντιφασίστες (vids)

Η στιγμή που Ιρλανδός ακροδεξιός που έχει στην Ελλάδα δέχεται επίθεση από αντιφασίστες (vids)

O Ρόουαν Κροφτ ή Grand Torino την δέχθηκε επίθεση από αντιφασίστες που τον αναγνώρισαν.

Εκτός από τα μέλη του «Ιdentitäre Bewegung Deutschland» φαίνεται πως την Ελλάδα επισκέπτονται ακροδεξιοί και άλλων χωρών, προσπαθώντας να επωφεληθούν από την προσφυγική και μεταναστευτική κρίση που υπάρχει στα σύνορα...

Τελευταίο παράδειγμα ο Ρόουαν Κροφτ ή Tan Torino, όπως είναι γνωστός στους περισσότερους.

Ο Ιρλανδός με την ρατσιστική και ομοφοβική ρητορική, έκανε live στους προσωπικούς του λογαριασμούς στα social media, χθες το βράδυ, την ώρα που περπατούσε σε δρόμο, όταν δέχθηκε επίθεση από άγνωστους αντιφασίστες που προφανώς τον αναγνώρισαν...

Η στιγμή αυτή κυκλοφορεί ήδη σε πολλούς λογαριασμούς κοινωνικών δικτύων...

Ο ίδιος πάντως σε ποστάρισμά του, ανέφερε πως προσπάθησαν να τον ληστέψουν και όχι να του επιτεθούν για τις ιδέες του.
 

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως αυτή δεν ήταν η πρώτη φορά που δέχεται ανάλογη επίθεση...

