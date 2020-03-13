Η στιγμή που Ιρλανδός ακροδεξιός που έχει έρθει στην Ελλάδα δέχεται επίθεση από αντιφασίστες (vids)

Εκτός από τα μέλη του «Ιdentitäre Bewegung Deutschland» φαίνεται πως την Ελλάδα επισκέπτονται ακροδεξιοί και άλλων χωρών, προσπαθώντας να επωφεληθούν από την προσφυγική και μεταναστευτική κρίση που υπάρχει στα σύνορα...

Τελευταίο παράδειγμα ο Ρόουαν Κροφτ ή Tan Torino, όπως είναι γνωστός στους περισσότερους.

Ο Ιρλανδός με την ρατσιστική και ομοφοβική ρητορική, έκανε live στους προσωπικούς του λογαριασμούς στα social media, χθες το βράδυ, την ώρα που περπατούσε σε δρόμο, όταν δέχθηκε επίθεση από άγνωστους αντιφασίστες που προφανώς τον αναγνώρισαν...

Η στιγμή αυτή κυκλοφορεί ήδη σε πολλούς λογαριασμούς κοινωνικών δικτύων...

Irish fascist and British operative Rowan Croft, aka Tan Torino, is currently visiting Greece as part of the recent wave of fascists looking to attack refugees in that country. Luckily some Greek anti fascists interrupted his holiday, attacking him live on camera.#antifascism pic.twitter.com/iej0rTrxxm — Anti Imperialist Action Ireland (@AIAIreland) March 12, 2020

Ο ίδιος πάντως σε ποστάρισμά του, ανέφερε πως προσπάθησαν να τον ληστέψουν και όχι να του επιτεθούν για τις ιδέες του.



Hi all. Rowan is safe. Attempted robbery while he was streaming. His main phone was broken during the altercation, so this statement is being made by a friend. Thank you to all for your concern, and to those who made calls to local police. Expect further updates tomorrow! — Grand Torino (@rowanwcroft) March 12, 2020

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί πως αυτή δεν ήταν η πρώτη φορά που δέχεται ανάλογη επίθεση...