ΗΠΑ: Στους δρόμους η Εθνοφρουρά, εκκενώθηκε το Καπιτώλιο, τραυματίστηκαν αστυνομικοί (pics & vid)

Μέλη της Εθνοφρουράς της Ουάσινγκτον και από τις γειτονικές πολιτείες της Βιρτζίνια και του Μέριλαντ κινητοποιήθηκαν σε μια προσπάθεια αποκατάστασης της τάξης στην ομοσπονδιακή πρωτεύουσα υπό το πρίσμα της εξέγερσης διαδηλωτών, υποστηρικτών του προέδρου Τραμπ που εισέβαλαν στο Καπιτώλιο για να εμποδίσουν την επικύρωση της νίκης του Τζο Μπάιντεν στις αμερικανικές εκλογές.

Twitter locks down Trump video over "risk of violence" as his supporters mob the Capitol

https://t.co/mVAGRWdHdH — TIME (@TIME) January 6, 2021

Αυτή η ανάπτυξη των ένοπλων ενισχύσεων ανακοινώθηκε από τον Λευκό Οίκο, καθώς και από τον Δημοκρατικό κυβερνήτη της Βιρτζίνια, Ραλφ Νόρθαμ και τον κυβερνήτη του Μέριλαντ Λάρι Χόγκαν.

What appears to be National Guard driving by DC Armory and headed towards Capitol Hill. pic.twitter.com/CNTl2lzLXB — Rod Schoonover (@RodSchoonover) January 6, 2021

Εκπρόσωπος του Πενταγώνου δήλωσε ότι η Εθνοφρουρά της Ουάσινγκτον με 1.100 μέλη της κλήθηκε να υποστηρίξει την επιβολή του νόμου.

Breaking News: The National Guard is being deployed in Washington after a pro-Trump mob swarmed the Capitol, vandalizing offices and breaking windows. Virginia’s governor also dispatched members of the Virginia Guard and 200 Virginia State Troopers. https://t.co/S9N4ScqPHu — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 6, 2021

Standing outside an empty bldg vs storming occupied Capitol bldg armed pic.twitter.com/9wbHwonHze — Griffin - Live Protest News (@GriffinMalone6) January 6, 2021

Σύμφωνα με το CNN, πολλοί αστυνομικοί έχουν τραυματιστεί στο Καπιτώλιο. Τουλάχιστον ένας έχει διακομιστεί στο νοσοκομείο.

McConnell wants Senate to return tonight to finish electoral vote count, adviser says https://t.co/bv21sL8DUV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 6, 2021

One of the members of the mob that breached the Capitol was seen outside the building displaying part of the sign that marked the entrance to Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. https://t.co/2VCD1AyLmu pic.twitter.com/ux1cp15uVK — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 6, 2021

After several hours of occupancy by pro-right rioters, the Capitol building has been cleared and declared secure. Law enforcement is still clearing people from the Capitol grounds ahead of the D.C. curfew at 6 PM ET. https://t.co/rOesrqxWcJ pic.twitter.com/auEkdtb0CR — CNBC (@CNBC) January 6, 2021

