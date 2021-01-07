+slo-gun

ΗΠΑ: Στους δρόμους η Εθνοφρουρά, εκκενώθηκε το Καπιτώλιο, τραυματίστηκαν αστυνομικοί (pics & vid)

Μέλη της Εθνοφρουράς της Ουάσινγκτον

Πολλοί αστυνομικοί έχουν τραυματιστεί στο Καπιτώλιο. Τουλάχιστον ένας έχει διακομιστεί στο νοσοκομείο.

Μέλη της Εθνοφρουράς της Ουάσινγκτον και από τις γειτονικές πολιτείες της Βιρτζίνια και του Μέριλαντ κινητοποιήθηκαν σε μια προσπάθεια αποκατάστασης της τάξης στην ομοσπονδιακή πρωτεύουσα υπό το πρίσμα της εξέγερσης διαδηλωτών, υποστηρικτών του προέδρου Τραμπ που εισέβαλαν στο Καπιτώλιο για να εμποδίσουν την επικύρωση της νίκης του Τζο Μπάιντεν στις αμερικανικές εκλογές.

Αυτή η ανάπτυξη των ένοπλων ενισχύσεων ανακοινώθηκε από τον Λευκό Οίκο, καθώς και από τον Δημοκρατικό κυβερνήτη της Βιρτζίνια, Ραλφ Νόρθαμ και τον κυβερνήτη του Μέριλαντ Λάρι Χόγκαν.

Εκπρόσωπος του Πενταγώνου δήλωσε ότι η Εθνοφρουρά της Ουάσινγκτον με 1.100 μέλη της κλήθηκε να υποστηρίξει την επιβολή του νόμου.

Σύμφωνα με το CNN, πολλοί αστυνομικοί έχουν τραυματιστεί στο Καπιτώλιο. Τουλάχιστον ένας έχει διακομιστεί στο νοσοκομείο.

 

