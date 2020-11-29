Χαμός σε αεροδρόμιο: Επιβάτης επιτέθηκε σε φρουρό που του ζήτησε να φορέσει μάσκα (vids)

Σκηνές απείρου κάλους σε αεροδρόμιο του Πουέρτο Ρίκο.

Ένας επιβάτης από τις ΗΠΑ, όχι απλά αρνήθηκε να φορέσει μάσκα για τον κορονοϊό, όταν του το ζήτησε, και μάλιστα δύο φορές, ένας φρουρός, αλλά του επιτέθηκε, με τους δύο άνδρες να πιάνονται στα χέρια!

Σύμφωνα με τον δημοσιογράφο του CBS, David Begnaud, ο άνδρας, που έφτασε στο νησί της Κεντρικής Αμερικής με τη σύντροφό του, αρνήθηκε επίσης να συμπληρώσει τα έγγραφα ταξιδιού.

​Ο επιβάτης τέθηκε υπό κράτηση από την αστυνομία, ενώ, σύμφωνα με τον φρουρό, φαίνεται πως εκτός από αρνητής ήταν, πιθανότατα και μεθυσμένος...

A man who arrived in Puerto Rico on a flight from the U.S., yesterday, attacked a P.R. National Guard soldier who twice told him to put on a mask at the baggage claim in San Juan, according to @PRNationalGuard. The man also refused to fill out mandatory travel declaration forms. pic.twitter.com/CqmMpv3LhY — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 29, 2020

The man was taken into custody by police in Puerto Rico. He and his female passenger, who was also allegedly involved in the confrontation, have been identified as Adrien Williams and Ashely Nicole Williams. pic.twitter.com/FrZ5cWnVzo — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 29, 2020

Correction: Adrien & Ashley William, not ‘s’ on William.

The soldier who approached Adrien William at the baggage claim reported to his supervisors that he and other guardsmen smelled alcohol on his breath. pic.twitter.com/DsvGQwn3ni — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) November 29, 2020