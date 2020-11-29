+slo-gun

Χαμός σε αεροδρόμιο: Επιβάτης επιτέθηκε σε φρουρό που του ζήτησε να φορέσει μάσκα (vids)

Ένας επιβάτης από τις ΗΠΑ επιτέθηκε σε έναν φρουρό σε αεροδρόμιο του Πουέρτο Ρίκο που του ζήτησε να φορέσει μάσκα!

Σκηνές απείρου κάλους σε αεροδρόμιο του Πουέρτο Ρίκο.

Ένας επιβάτης από τις ΗΠΑ, όχι απλά αρνήθηκε να φορέσει μάσκα για τον κορονοϊό, όταν του το ζήτησε, και μάλιστα δύο φορές, ένας φρουρός, αλλά του επιτέθηκε, με τους δύο άνδρες να πιάνονται στα χέρια!

Σύμφωνα με τον δημοσιογράφο του CBS, David Begnaud, ο άνδρας, που έφτασε στο νησί της Κεντρικής Αμερικής με τη σύντροφό του, αρνήθηκε επίσης να συμπληρώσει τα έγγραφα ταξιδιού.

​Ο επιβάτης τέθηκε υπό κράτηση από την αστυνομία, ενώ, σύμφωνα με τον φρουρό, φαίνεται πως εκτός από αρνητής ήταν, πιθανότατα και μεθυσμένος...

