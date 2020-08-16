Τεράστια οικολογική καταστροφή: Κόπηκε στα δύο το πλοίο που είχε προσαράξει στον Μαυρίκιο, στη θάλασσα 1.000 τόνοι καυσίμων (pics & vids)

«Επιβεβαιώθηκε στις 15 Αυγούστου ότι το πλοίο κόπηκε στα δύο», ανέφερε η Mitsui, διευκρινίζοντας ότι η πληροφορία προέρχεται από την ιδιοκτήτρια εταιρεία, τη Nagashiki Shipping.

Εδώ και αρκετές ημέρες φαινόταν αναπόφευκτο να σπάσει στα δύο το πλοίο που προσάραξε στις 25 Ιουλίου στα νοτιοανατολικά του Μαυρίκιου. Τα σωστικά συνεργεία έδωσαν μάχη με τον χρόνο για να αντλήσουν τους περίπου 3.000 τόνους πετρελαίου που είχαν απομείνει στις δεξαμενές του μετά την αρχική διαρροή, προκειμένου να σωθούν από την καταστροφή οι προστατευόμενες περιοχές του νησιού, όπως τα μαγκρόβια δάση και τα απειλούμενα είδη.

Σύμφωνα με τις αρχές, απέμεναν περίπου 90 τόνοι καυσίμων στο πλοίο όταν κόπηκε στα δύο.

Σύμφωνα με μια αστυνομική πηγή, που μίλησε στο Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο, οι αρχές του Μαυρίκιου σχεδιάζουν να ρυμουλκήσουν το μπροστινό μέρος του πλοίου, το μεγαλύτερο από τα δύο τμήματα και να το βυθίσουν στα ανοιχτά, για να αποφευχθούν τυχόν επιπρόσθετες καταστροφές. Το εναπομείναν τμήμα παραμένει πάνω στον ύφαλο.

Πολλοί κατηγορούν την κυβέρνηση του Μαυρίκιου για αμέλεια, με τους κατοίκους του τουριστικού νησιού να διερωτώνται γιατί έγιναν τόσες λίγες ενέργειες από τη στιγμή που προσάραξε το πλοίο μέχρι να αρχίσει η διαρροή. Ο πρωθυπουργός Πραβίντ Τζουγκνότ είπε, ωστόσο, ότι δεν έγινε κανένα λάθος και αρνήθηκε να ζητήσει συγγνώμη.

Η κυβέρνηση σκοπεύει επίσης να ζητήσει αποζημίωση από την πλοιοκτήτρια και τη διαχειρίστρια εταιρεία του MV Wakashio για τις ζημιές που προκλήθηκαν και για το κόστος καθαρισμού των ακτών.

