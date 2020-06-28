+slo-gun

ΑρχικήPlusPlus: Διεθνή
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Τύπος βρήκε επτά κάμπιες σε μπρόκολο και τις μεγάλωσε (pics & vids)

Τύπος βρήκε επτά κάμπιες σε μπρόκολο και τις μεγάλωσε (pics & vids)

Κάμπια

Όταν ο Sam Darlaston αγόρασε ένα μπρόκολο από το σούπερ μάρκετ, πιθανότατα ποτέ δεν είχε στο μυαλό του ότι σύντομα θα γινόταν πατέρας για επτά... κάμπιες!

Viral έχει γίνει ο Sam Darlaston, ένας τύπος από το Λονδίνο.

Πριν από μερικές εβδομάδες αγόρασε ένα μπρόκολο από το σούπερ μάρκετ, αλλά ενώ ετοιμαζόταν να το μαγειρέψει, ανακάλυψε πάνω του μια κάμπια. Πήγε, λοιπόν και αγόρασε ένα άλλο μπρόκολο, για να βρει αυτήν τη φορά πέντε κάμπιες, ενώ άλλη μία βρήκε και ο συγκάτοικός του στο δικό του μπρόκολο!

Σε αντίθεση, ωστόσο, με ό,τι θα έκαναν οι περισσότεροι (τσιρίδες, ουρλιαχτά, πέταγμα του μπρόκολου στον αέρα και διάφορα τέτοια), ξύπνησε το... πατρικό ένστικτο του Sam, ο οποίος αποφάσισε να κρατήσει τις επτά κάμπιες και να τις μεγαλώσει!

Και μπορεί τώρα να αισθάνεται περήφανος ως πατέρας, αφού οι κάμπιες έβγαλαν φτερά και έγιναν... πεταλούδες!

Τα ποσταρίσματά του στο Twitter, φυσικά, παίρνουν χιλιάδες like τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες.

Δείτε μερικά από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά:

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα