Τύπος βρήκε επτά κάμπιες σε μπρόκολο και τις μεγάλωσε (pics & vids)

Viral έχει γίνει ο Sam Darlaston, ένας τύπος από το Λονδίνο.

Πριν από μερικές εβδομάδες αγόρασε ένα μπρόκολο από το σούπερ μάρκετ, αλλά ενώ ετοιμαζόταν να το μαγειρέψει, ανακάλυψε πάνω του μια κάμπια. Πήγε, λοιπόν και αγόρασε ένα άλλο μπρόκολο, για να βρει αυτήν τη φορά πέντε κάμπιες, ενώ άλλη μία βρήκε και ο συγκάτοικός του στο δικό του μπρόκολο!

Σε αντίθεση, ωστόσο, με ό,τι θα έκαναν οι περισσότεροι (τσιρίδες, ουρλιαχτά, πέταγμα του μπρόκολου στον αέρα και διάφορα τέτοια), ξύπνησε το... πατρικό ένστικτο του Sam, ο οποίος αποφάσισε να κρατήσει τις επτά κάμπιες και να τις μεγαλώσει!

Και μπορεί τώρα να αισθάνεται περήφανος ως πατέρας, αφού οι κάμπιες έβγαλαν φτερά και έγιναν... πεταλούδες!

Τα ποσταρίσματά του στο Twitter, φυσικά, παίρνουν χιλιάδες like τις τελευταίες εβδομάδες.

Δείτε μερικά από τα πιο χαρακτηριστικά:

Hey @Tesco I was about to cook my favourite vegetable of all time (broccoli) and after unwrapping it, to my surprise, found caterpillars inside! They’re really nice and we’ve ended up keeping one as a pet and naming him. but just as a heads up, some of your broc has c-pillars pic.twitter.com/3VLIQAEogG — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

In case anyone is interested, the name we’ve gone with is Cedric, he’s from Spain (at least we assume so because the broccoli is) and he dances after eating spinach and broc all day long pic.twitter.com/tO1EyMgeG1 — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

OH MY CHRIST. Just bought another broc and before I’ve even opened it I can see caterpillars pic.twitter.com/xUBFmuiT5B — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

DJ Khaled: ANOTHER ONE gif pic.twitter.com/k6EUDGHaXB — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 11, 2020

WELL! What do you know! My housemate just went to cook his broccoli and BAMMMMMMM, he’s got green mates too. Open to name suggestions for our 7th caterpillar child pic.twitter.com/Gs02yjtPLr — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 12, 2020

The OG caterpillar Cedric has begun evolving... is Caterpie is about to become Metapod pic.twitter.com/sRRXnrR3qs — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 12, 2020

Broc then became a chrysalis on Friday night... But then on SUNDAY MORNING I WAS GREETED BY CEDRIC!!!! he’s changed a bit pic.twitter.com/KvqorlRFKh — Sam Darlaston (@samd_official) June 22, 2020