Τρομακτική έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου, πέταξε στον αέρα: 9 νεκροί και 112 τραυματίες! (vids)

Τραγικές εικόνες στην Κίνα, με ένα βυτιοφόρο να εκρήγνυται στη μέση του δρόμου και μεγάλο κομμάτι του να πετάει κυριολεκτικά στον αέρα!
Τουλάχιστον 9 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν στο φοβερό συμβάν και 112 έχουν τραυματιστεί.
Από την τρομακτική έκρηξη, εξάλλου, πήραν φωτιά και άλλα αυτοκίνητα, που βρίσκονταν κοντά στο μεγάλο όχημα, ενώ προκλήθηκαν πολλές υλικές ζημιές, καθώς έσπασαν τζάμια από το ωστικό κύμα ακόμη και στο διπλανό χωριό.
#Breaking: An oil tanker exploded close to the exit of a highway in Wenling, E.#China's #Zhejiang Province and the explosion affected surrounding houses and vehicles, causing casualities: report pic.twitter.com/hHGIfrmfII
— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 13, 2020
6.13下午 浙江省温岭西高速出口附近 pic.twitter.com/9233zDdwds
— zlpkl (@zlpll) June 13, 2020
Explosion d’un camion-citerne à Daxi, dans le Zhejiang. Attention, vidéo choquante pic.twitter.com/Zzu9tqYH71
— Zhulin Zhang (@ZhangZhulin) June 13, 2020
#BREAKING An oil tank truck reportedly caught fire and exploded on a highway in East China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, at least 4 killed and over 50 injured. pic.twitter.com/wzjS87IDx7
— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) June 13, 2020