Τρομακτική έκρηξη βυτιοφόρου, πέταξε στον αέρα: 9 νεκροί και 112 τραυματίες! (vids)

Τραγικές εικόνες στην Κίνα, με ένα βυτιοφόρο να εκρήγνυται στη μέση του δρόμου και μεγάλο κομμάτι του να πετάει κυριολεκτικά στον αέρα!

Τουλάχιστον 9 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν στο φοβερό συμβάν και 112 έχουν τραυματιστεί.

Από την τρομακτική έκρηξη, εξάλλου, πήραν φωτιά και άλλα αυτοκίνητα, που βρίσκονταν κοντά στο μεγάλο όχημα, ενώ προκλήθηκαν πολλές υλικές ζημιές, καθώς έσπασαν τζάμια από το ωστικό κύμα ακόμη και στο διπλανό χωριό.

#Breaking : An oil tanker exploded close to the exit of a highway in Wenling, E. #China 's #Zhejiang Province and the explosion affected surrounding houses and vehicles, causing casualities: report pic.twitter.com/hHGIfrmfII

#BREAKING An oil tank truck reportedly caught fire and exploded on a highway in East China's Zhejiang province on Saturday, at least 4 killed and over 50 injured. pic.twitter.com/wzjS87IDx7

— China Daily (@ChinaDaily) June 13, 2020