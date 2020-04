Κορονοϊός: Διαδηλωτές στη Μινεσότα ο ένας πάνω στον άλλον εναντίον της καραντίνας (vids)

About 200-300 protesters are outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s residence in St. Paul, calling for the governor to reopen the state’s economy. pic.twitter.com/gRYrJegAZi

— Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) April 17, 2020

Horns are blaring. A few hundred people are here. Many chant “Open Up!” pic.twitter.com/xMGUtTjYQB

The crowd is now several hundred. Impossible to get an accurate count.

The crowd has been mostly civil, though one woman was telling people, “Don’t get near me. I’ve got COVID!” pic.twitter.com/JxE4LmTOrI

— Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) April 17, 2020