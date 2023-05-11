Πολλά και ενδιαφέροντα παιχνίδια έρχονται δωρεάν σε PS4 και PS5 τον Μάιο (vid)

Η Sony ανακοίνωσε τον κατάλογο των PS Plus Games που θα μπουν στην πλατφόρμα.

Κάθε μήνα, το PlayStation προσθέτει πολλά και σημαντικά games για τους συνδρομητές της υπηρεσίας PS Plus και φαίνεται πως και τον Μάιο θα υπάρχουν πολλά δωρεάν παιχνίδια για όσους έχουν αγοράσει PS4 ή/και PS5.

Αναλυτικά, η ιαπωνική εταιρεία σημείωσε ότι από τις 16 Μαΐου ανανεώνει τη λίστα με τα διαθέσιμα games, προσθέτοντας τα παρακάτω.

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS4, PS5)

Conan Exiles (PS4)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)

Dishonored 2 (PS4)

The Evil Within 2 (PS4)

Humanity (PS4, PS5)

Lake (PS4, PS5)

Rain World (PS5)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)

Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Soundfal (PS4, PS5)

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS5)

Thymesia (PS5)

Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4, PS5)

Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS5)

Σε ό,τι αφορά τα classics, θα προστεθούν τα Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS4, PS5), Pursuit Force (PS4, PS5), Syphon filter: Logan’s Show (PS4, PS5) και Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)