H σέξι γκολφέρ που οι άντρες την εκμεταλλεύονταν για δωρεάν μαθήματα! (pics)

Η Paige Spiranac έχει να παίξει επαγγελματικά από το 2016, αλλά τα videos της στο Instagram έχουν κάνει πολύ δημοφιλή στα social media, με τον λογαριασμό της να μετράει 2.400.000 followers, ενώ μετράει πάνω από 120.000 subscribers στο YouTube!
«Πάντα θα ήμουν ανοιχτή σε μια συζήτηση που θα ξεκινούσε με το "Γεια, παίζω γκολφ".
Δυστυχώς, τα αγόρια με χρησιμοποιούσαν για μαθήματα γκολφ, εξοπλισμό και μπαλάκια του γκολφ.
Θα μου έλεγαν: "Λοιπόν, Paige, ας βγούμε ένα ραντεβού για γκολφ. θα σε πάω σε εκείνη την πίστα και εκεί θα μπορούμε να χτυπήσουμε μερικά μπαλάκια. Θα απαντούσα "Ναι, αυτό ακούγεται υπέροχο". Αυτό το ραντεβού θα μετατρέπονταν σε ένα ωριαίο μάθημα απλά για να τον κάνω καλύτερο γκολφέρ.
Αυτό συνέβη όλη την ώρα, απ' όταν ήμουν απελπισμένη και ήθελε να αρέσω στα αγόρια».
Αργότερα, περιέγραψε μια κατάσταση που είχε δημιουργηθεί με έναν τύπο με τον οποίο έβγαινε και ο οποίος δεν της είχε πει είχε σχέση. Εξι μήνες και δεν είχε γίνει τίποτα. "Απλά θέλω να το πάω αργά", της έλεγε...¨.
Η Paige μάλιστα δεν δίστασε να πει ότι «ποτέ δεν πήρα το μάθημά μου. Ήταν όλοι σε άλλη σχέση».
Σήμερα, η 27χρονη είναι αρραβωνιασμένη. Ετσι, δεν θα την εκμεταλλευτεί κανείς άλλος για δωρεάν μαθήματα γκολφ!
