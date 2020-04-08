ΑρχικήΆλλα ΣπορΥπόλοιπα Αθλήματα

H 27χρονη ξανθιά γκόλφερ Πέιτζ Σπίρανατς παρουσίασε ένα νέο τρόπο γκολφ και κολάζει! (pics & vid)

Η επαγγελματίας γκόλφερ, Πέιτζ Σπιρανάκ αποφάσισε να μας δείξει έναν διαφορετικό τρόπο με τον οποίο μπορεί κανείς να παίξει γκολφ!

Ολοι γνωρίζουμε τις δεξιότητες της 27χρονης καλλονής στο συγκεκριμένο άθλημα. Ωστόσο υπάρχουν και αρκετά μυστικά και hints του επαγγέλματος για κάνουν κάποιο καλύτερο στο γκολφ.

Ενα από αυτά αποκάλυψε η Πέιτζ Σπιρανάκ, δείχνοντας έναν διαφορετικό τρόπο που μπορεί να κρατήσει κάποιος το μπαστούνι του γκολφ και να βάλει το μπαλάκι στην τρύπα.

Οπως τόνισε η ίδια δεν υπάρχει σωστός και λάθος τρόπος για το πως θα χειριστείς το μπαστούνι, ζητώντας να καθιερωθεί το συγκεκριμένο στιλ της.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love putting because it’s all about feel and confidence. There’s no right or wrong way to grip the putter. Here are some of my favorites! Let me know if I missed any

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) στις

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We will get back to our regularly scheduled golf content but first a selfie #curlyhairdontcare

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) στις

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yup I love it here @princevilleresort

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Paige Spiranac (@_paige.renee) στις

