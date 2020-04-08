Ολοι γνωρίζουμε τις δεξιότητες της 27χρονης καλλονής στο συγκεκριμένο άθλημα. Ωστόσο υπάρχουν και αρκετά μυστικά και hints του επαγγέλματος για κάνουν κάποιο καλύτερο στο γκολφ.
Ενα από αυτά αποκάλυψε η Πέιτζ Σπιρανάκ, δείχνοντας έναν διαφορετικό τρόπο που μπορεί να κρατήσει κάποιος το μπαστούνι του γκολφ και να βάλει το μπαλάκι στην τρύπα.
Οπως τόνισε η ίδια δεν υπάρχει σωστός και λάθος τρόπος για το πως θα χειριστείς το μπαστούνι, ζητώντας να καθιερωθεί το συγκεκριμένο στιλ της.
