Κορονοϊός: Η Πελεγκρίνι συγκέντρωσε 66.000 ευρώ για το νοσοκομείο του Μπέργκαμο

Ho organizzato un’asta online di 59 cimeli - sportivi e non – il cui ricavato sarà interamente devoluto all’ospedale di Bergamo ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII. Questa asta avverrà martedì 14 aprile, dalle ore 15.30 alle ore 17.30. DOMANI Trovi link nella mia BIO dal quale si aprirà la pagina con il form di registrazione/pre-iscrizione all’asta. Come indicato all’interno del form, l’utente riceverà, circa 24 ore prima dell’orario di inizio dell’asta, il link e le credenziali per accedere ad un evento innovativo, in diretta streaming. Nel rispetto delle normative vigenti, io sarò in collegamento da casa mia, così come il battitore dell'asta: @frankmatano VI ASPETTIAMO NUMEROSISSIMIIIIIIII organized an online auction of 59 memorabilia - including the Olympic gold goggles in Beijing 2008 - the proceeds of which will be entirely donated to the Bergamo hospital ASST Papa Giovanni XXIII. This auction will take place on Tuesday 14 April, from 15.30 to 17.30. You can find the direct link in my BIO from which the page with the registration / pre-registration form will openAs indicated in the form, the user will receive, about 24 hours before the auction start time, the link and credentials to access an innovative event, live streaming. In compliance with current regulations, I will be in connection from my home, as well as the auction hitter: Frank Matano.see All of you TOMORROW

