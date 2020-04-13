Ο Νικ Γιανγκ χέρι - χέρι με τον αδερφό του Κλάρκσον και το twitter πήρε «φωτιά»! (pics)

Σε αυτό το στιγμιότυπο, ο Νικ Γιανγκ είναι χέρι - χέρι με τον Μπιλ, που είναι αδερφός του Τζόρνταν Κλάρκσον. Μάλιστα, υπάρχει και σχόλιο του παίκτη των Τζαζ που αναφέρει «ό,τι είναι νέο για εσάς, δεν είναι για εμένα».

Κάτι που πυροδότησε ακόμα τις φήμες για το αν οι δυο τους είναι μαζί, είναι το σχόλιο που έκανε ο Γιανγκ κάτω από φωτογραφία του Μπιλ, γράφοντας «σέξι χείλη».

Οι χρήστες του twitter τον έκαναν πρώτο θέμα και αρκετοί αναρωτιούνται αν είναι ένας ακόμα παίκτης που αποκαλύπτει ότι είναι ομοφυλόφιλος, μετά την απόσυρσή του από τα παρκέ, ή αν απλά τρολάρει.

Wait a minute ... Nick Young??? 2020 is toooooooo much pic.twitter.com/DdplCj3HXb

— REBEL(@NasirLeigh) April 13, 2020

This shit is hilarious but y’all know Nick Young trolling right? That’s Jordan Clarkson’s brother lmao — quarantined hs. (@h_crossover) April 13, 2020

Nick Young when he find out he trending on Twitter pic.twitter.com/MJoKNxVUAS — Rhyian. (@RhyianDntBeLyin) April 13, 2020

Nick Young is seen holding hands and saying "sexy lips" under another man's post. Homophobic jokes hitting the timeline in... 3, 2, 1... (I can't stand y'all) pic.twitter.com/5F6jyniygh — GoodNightHarlem (@GoodNightHarlem) April 13, 2020

Nick Young Jordan Clarkson, & his brother out here trolling the fuck outta everybody — TMC (@LVstackiN) April 13, 2020

Real shit, if Nick Young just came out fr, I’m proud of him. — Tre’ Young (@YxungLxmar) April 13, 2020

A new photo of NBA star Nick Young surfaced online, which shows the 34 year old basketball player holding hands in close proximity with a man. And speculation is exploding online that Nick may soon come out of the closet as a bisexual man. #2020 https://t.co/mqrmWLVOYN pic.twitter.com/MUQADxsLgk — Blackish Tea Online (@BlackishTea) April 13, 2020