ΑρχικήΜπάσκετ

Ο Νικ Γιανγκ χέρι - χέρι με τον αδερφό του Κλάρκσον και το twitter πήρε «φωτιά»! (pics)

Ο Νικ Γιανγκ χέρι - χέρι με τον αδερφό του Κλάρκσον και το twitter πήρε «φωτιά»! (pics)

Ο Νικ Γιανγκ χέρι - χέρι με τον αδερφό του Κλάρκσον και το twitter πήρε «φωτιά»! (pics)

Η φωτογραφία που απεικονίζεται ο Νικ Γιανγκ με τον αδερφό του Τζόρνταν Κλάρκσον, έκανε το twitter να αναρωτιέται αν ο πρώην ΝΒΑer και πρωταθλητής με τους Ουόριορς το 2018, αποκάλυψε μια πτυχή του που δεν ήξερε ο κόσμος.

Σε αυτό το στιγμιότυπο, ο Νικ Γιανγκ είναι χέρι - χέρι με τον Μπιλ, που είναι αδερφός του Τζόρνταν Κλάρκσον. Μάλιστα, υπάρχει και σχόλιο του παίκτη των Τζαζ που αναφέρει «ό,τι είναι νέο για εσάς, δεν είναι για εμένα».

Κάτι που πυροδότησε ακόμα τις φήμες για το αν οι δυο τους είναι μαζί, είναι το σχόλιο που έκανε ο Γιανγκ κάτω από φωτογραφία του Μπιλ, γράφοντας «σέξι χείλη».

Οι χρήστες του twitter τον έκαναν πρώτο θέμα και αρκετοί αναρωτιούνται αν είναι ένας ακόμα παίκτης που αποκαλύπτει ότι είναι ομοφυλόφιλος, μετά την απόσυρσή του από τα παρκέ, ή αν απλά τρολάρει.

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Μπάσκετ

Έρως ανίκατε μάχαν στο... ΝΒΑ! (pics)

Μπάσκετ

Μπουλς: Παρελθόν ο τζένεραλ μάνατζερ μετά από 22 χρόνια!

Μπάσκετ

Ο Γκάλης δημοπρατεί «χρυσή» φανέλα του '87 για να ενισχύσει το σύστημα υγείας της χώρας (pic)

Μπάσκετ

Πρώτο Πάσχα χωρίς τον Κόμπι και την Τζιάνα... (pic & vid)

Μπάσκετ

Γκομπέρ: Οι Μάβερικς θα μπορούσαν να είναι ο «επόμενος προορισμός» του

Μπάσκετ

Της τριγωνικής το κάγκελο!