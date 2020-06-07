Ο «Greek Freak» γνώρισε από πολύ μικρός τι σημαίνει ρατσισμός στη χώρα μας. Με τα χρόνια, όμως, κατάφερε να «ξεφύγει» και πλέον είναι ένας από τους πιο πετυχημένους παίκτες του ΝΒΑ, φτάνοντας μέχρι και στην κατάκτηση του βραβείου MVP.

Ο 25χρονος σταρ, όμως, δεν επαναπαύεται και αντιδράει σε όσα βλέπει. Στον απόηχο της δολοφονίας του Τζορτζ Φλόιντ, αλλά και του περιστατικού των αστυνομικών με τον ηλικιωμένο κύριο, ο Γιάννης Αντετοκούνμπο, τα αδέρφια του και οι συμπαίκτες του από τους Μπακς κατέβηκαν σε πορεία διαμαρτυρίας στο Μιλγουόκι.

Οι χρήστες του twitter εξεπλάγησαν που είδαν τον «Πολυτιμότερο Παίκτης» της κορυφαίας λίγκας για το 2019 να είναι στους δρόμους και να διαδηλώνει και φυσικά το είδαν πολύ θετικά.

«Αυτός είναι ο MVP του ΝΒΑ. Όταν άνθρωποι σαν αυτόν συμμετέχουν, είναι ένα ακόμα σημάδι του πόσο ασταμάτητο είναι το κίνημα #BlackLivesMatter», «Είναι ο πιο καλός άνθρωπος που υπάρχει», «Το highlight ήταν το πρόσωπο όλων των παιδιών, όταν είδαν τον αγαπημένο τους παίκτη να είναι μαζί στην πορεία», «Μεγάλος σεβασμός για αυτόν τον άνθρωπο», «Αυτό ήταν, θα ονομάσω το πρώτο μου παιδί Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο, ανεξάρτητα από το φύλο», «Ο Γιάννης είναι ένας ζωντανός Θεός» ήταν μόνο μερικά από τα σχόλια.

