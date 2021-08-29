Ατύχημα για Πέρεζ, δεν ξεκινά το GP Βελγίου (pics & vid)

Πριν καλά-καλά ξεκινήσει το GP Βελγίου, ο Σέρτζιο Πέρεζ τέθηκε εκτός μάχης, καθώς προκάλεσε μεγάλη ζημιά στο μονοθέσιό του. Στον αναγνωριστικό γύρο προς το grid, ο Μεξικανός έχασε τον έλεγχο στη Les Combes και προσέκρουσε στα προστατευτικά ελασιτκά.
Η ζημιά που προκάλεσε στην εμπρός ανάρτηση είναι τόσο μεγάλη και ο Μεξικανός δεν θα αγωνιστεί στον αγώνα.
