Δέος για το νέο γήπεδο της Γκουανγκζού (vid)

Η Covid-19 δεν μπαίνει εμπόδιο στα μεγαλοπρεπέστατα πλάνα της Γκουανγκζού. Ετσι, σήμερα άρχισαν οι εργασίες για την κατασκευή ενός σταδίου που θα έχει χωρητικότητα 100.000 θεατών και θα συμπεριληφθεί στα μεγαλύτερα του πλανήτη. Το κόστος θα αγγίξει τα 1.55 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ και θα πρέπει να παραδοθεί πριν από το τέλος του 2022

Animation of Guangzhou Evergrande's new stadium: The BGM is My motherland and I, a song promoted by the state for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC last year. The choice of BGM demonstrates their political sensitiveness(again):link business to nationalist sentiment. pic.twitter.com/pB0s82VYa0

