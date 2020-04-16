Δέος για το νέο γήπεδο της Γκουανγκζού (vid)

ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροΠοδόσφαιρο: Κόσμος

Οι εργασίες άρχισαν και Γκουανγκζού Εβεργκράντε μετρά αντίστροφα για ένα από τα επιβλητικότερα γήπεδα στον κόσμο!  

Η Covid-19 δεν μπαίνει εμπόδιο στα μεγαλοπρεπέστατα πλάνα της Γκουανγκζού. Ετσι, σήμερα άρχισαν οι εργασίες για την κατασκευή ενός σταδίου που θα έχει χωρητικότητα 100.000 θεατών και θα συμπεριληφθεί στα μεγαλύτερα του πλανήτη. Το κόστος θα αγγίξει τα 1.55 δισεκατομμύρια ευρώ και θα πρέπει να παραδοθεί πριν από το τέλος του 2022

 

