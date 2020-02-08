Ο πολύπειρος Ιάπωνας χαφ άφησε τη Φίτεσε, άλλαξε ήπειρο, υπέγραψε στη Μποταφόγκο και στο αεροδρόμιο Galeao του Ρίο ντε Τζανέιρο πήρε μια πρώτη γεύση από το πάθος των Βραζιλιάνων για το ποδόσφαιρο και την ομάδα τους.

Μάλιστα, ο Χόντα σήκωσε και μια σημαία της νέας του ομάδας με τον κόσμο να παραληρεί και να περιμένει πλέον σπουδαία πράγματα από εκείνον...

These were the scenes when Botafogo's fans heard that new signing, Keisuke Honda's plane had landed in Brazil. : @Botafogo pic.twitter.com/nUpgY9ZNtF — FotMob (@FotMob) February 7, 2020

Continuing our day with more random transfers in South American football, this is how @Botafogo fans received their new Japanese signing Keisuke Honda at Galeão Airport in Rio de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/vNsyId1s8r — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) February 7, 2020