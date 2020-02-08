ΌΛΑ ΤΑ LIVESCORE
TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • TOP ΑΓΩΝΕΣ
  • SUPER LEAGUE 1
  • PREMIER LEAGUE
  • LALIGA SANTANDER
  • SERIE A
  • BUNDESLIGA
  • NBA
  • LIGUE 1
  • FOOTBALL LEAGUE
  • SÜPER LIG
  • LIGA ENDESA
  • LEGA A
  • BASKETBOL SUPER LIGI
  • A1 VOLLEY
  • CLUB FRIENDLY

  • ΤΕΛΙΚΟ

    ΦΟΡΤΙΤΟΥΝΤΟ ΜΠΟΛΟΝΙΑ 95

    vs

    ΒΙΡΤΟΥΣ ΡΟΜΑ 92

    ΣΤΑΤΙΣΤΙΚΑ
ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροΠοδόσφαιρο: Κόσμος
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE

Χόντα: Χαμός στο αεροδρόμιο από τους οπαδούς της Μποταφόγκο! (vids)

Χόντα: Χαμός στο αεροδρόμιο από τους οπαδούς της Μποταφόγκο! (vids)

Χόντα: Χαμός στο αεροδρόμιο από τους οπαδούς της Μποταφόγκο! (vids)

Ο Κεϊσούκε Χόντα πήρε την απόφαση να συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στη Βραζιλία με τη φανέλα της Μποταφόγκο και προκάλεσε... παροξυσμό στις τάξεις των οπαδών που τον υποδέχθηκαν στο αεροδρόμιο.

Ο πολύπειρος Ιάπωνας χαφ άφησε τη Φίτεσε, άλλαξε ήπειρο, υπέγραψε στη Μποταφόγκο και στο αεροδρόμιο Galeao του Ρίο ντε Τζανέιρο πήρε μια πρώτη γεύση από το πάθος των Βραζιλιάνων για το ποδόσφαιρο και την ομάδα τους.

Μάλιστα, ο Χόντα σήκωσε και μια σημαία της νέας του ομάδας με τον κόσμο να παραληρεί και να περιμένει πλέον σπουδαία πράγματα από εκείνον...

Tags

Περισσοτερα Αρθρα

Ποδόσφαιρο

Η Μποταφόγκο ανακοίνωσε Χόντα σαν ήρωα από gameboy (vid)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Χόντα – Μποταφόγκο: Οι φίλαθλοι θέλουν σαν τρελοί τον Ιάπωνα στην ομάδα τους

Ποδόσφαιρο

Έβερτον - Κρίσταλ Πάλας 3-1: Πιο κοντά στην Ευρώπη (vid)

Ποδόσφαιρο

Νούνες: «Μπορούμε να ανατρέψουμε την κατάσταση»

Ποδόσφαιρο

Στη FIFA τη Δευτέρα ο Γεραπετρίτης

Ποδόσφαιρο

Λεβάντε - Λεγανές 2-0: Επιστροφή στις νίκες (vid)

Best of internet