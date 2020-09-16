Η Αρσεναλ τα βρήκε σε όλα με την Άστον Βίλα για την παραχώρηση του πορτιέρε, Εμιλιάνο Μαρτίνες. Η συμφωνία, είναι για τα επόμενα τέσσερα χρόνια και οι απολαβές του παίκτη θα φτάνουν μέχρι και τις 60.000 λίρες την εβδομάδα.
