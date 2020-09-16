Η Αρσεναλ τα βρήκε σε όλα με την Άστον Βίλα για την παραχώρηση του πορτιέρε, Εμιλιάνο Μαρτίνες. Η συμφωνία, είναι για τα επόμενα τέσσερα χρόνια και οι απολαβές του παίκτη θα φτάνουν μέχρι και τις 60.000 λίρες την εβδομάδα.

Η μεταγραφή του είχε γίνει γνωστή πριν από λίγες εβδομάδες και την Τετάρτη (16/09) έπεσαν κι επίσημα οι υπογραφές, μεταξύ των δύο πλευρών.

We wish you all the best with @AVFCOfficial

Before leaving, @EmiMartinezz1 had one final request: to do a leaving interview to speak to the fans one last time

This is Emi's farewell to the Arsenal family... pic.twitter.com/rlaGSQkLVy

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 16, 2020