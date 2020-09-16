ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΑ LIVE
Αστον Βίλα: Απέκτησε τον Μαρτίνες από την Αρσεναλ με 15 εκατ. ευρώ (pics & vid)

Με την ομάδα της Αστον Βίλα θα αγωνίζεται για τα επόμενα τέσσερα χρόνια ο Εμιλιάνο Μαρτίνες, όπως ανακοινώθηκε κι επίσημα.

Η Αρσεναλ τα βρήκε σε όλα με την Άστον Βίλα για την παραχώρηση του πορτιέρε, Εμιλιάνο Μαρτίνες. Η συμφωνία, είναι για τα επόμενα τέσσερα χρόνια και οι απολαβές του παίκτη θα φτάνουν μέχρι και τις 60.000 λίρες την εβδομάδα.

Η μεταγραφή του είχε γίνει γνωστή πριν από λίγες εβδομάδες και την Τετάρτη (16/09) έπεσαν κι επίσημα οι υπογραφές, μεταξύ των δύο πλευρών.

