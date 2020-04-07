ΑρχικήΠοδόσφαιροPremier LeagueMan. City
Ολος ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης στο πλευρό του Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα (pics)

Ολος ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης στο πλευρό του Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα (pics)

Ολος ο ποδοσφαιρικός πλανήτης στο πλευρό του Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα (pics)

Η μητέρα του Πεπ Γκουαρδιόλα,  Ντολόρς Σάλα Καριό άφησε την Δευτέρα (07/04) την τελευταία της πνοή, χάνοντας τη μάχη με τον κορονοϊό.

Οπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, η είδηση σκόρπισε θλίψη σε όλους με αποτέλεσμα ποδοσφαιριστές και αθλητικοί σύλλογοι από όλο τον κόσμο να στείλουν μηνύματα συμπαράστασης στον Ισπανό τεχνικό.

 

